UP CM Yogi unveils Rs 1,170 cr Pepsico bottling plant in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state's strong security environment and zero-tolerance policy towards crime have disturbed those who once saw crime as a profession. The chief minister was speaking at the inauguration of a new soft drink bottling and dairy product plant by Varun Beverages, a franchisee of PepsiCo, which was set up with an investment of Rs 1,170 crore near the Gorakhpur Link Expressway. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The state's strong security environment and zero-tolerance policy towards crime have disturbed those who once saw crime as a profession. Investment flourishes only in a secure environment. If people don't feel safe, their capital will also not be safe," he said.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the youth to focus more on entrepreneurship instead of jobs, he said entrepreneurship is the most important medium to get more opportunities for employment.

Adityanath said the developed countries have prioritized entrepreneurship, research and innovation, adding investment creates crucial job opportunities for the youth and helps fulfill the aspirations of people.

He claimed that in the past seven years, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as an excellent destination for investment, thanks to its improved security and law-and-order policies.

More From This Section

"The government is dedicated to maintaining zero tolerance towards crime because ensuring safety now is essential for securing a better future," he said.

The chief minister shared insights on his government's investment initiatives since taking office for the first time in 2017.

Adityanath recalled that a dedicated team was established to explore investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh which initially projected that the state could attract Rs 20,000 crore in investments.

He said that efforts resulted in attracting investment proposals totaling Rs 40 lakh crore during the Global Investors Summit held in February 2023.

During the recent ground-breaking ceremony attended by Prime Minister Modi, the foundation for investment proposals worth Rs 10 lakh crore was laid.

Adityanath mentioned that another Rs 10 lakh crore in investment proposals are in the pipeline and ready to be implemented.

"Previously, many young people were compelled to seek job opportunities in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad or even abroad in places like Thailand and Singapore. Now, they can find jobs and employment opportunities closer to home. But this change has not taken place overnight," he said.

The chief minister further mentioned that the Nivesh Mitra portal serves as a single-window system for over 450 NOCs, while investment MoUs are monitored through Nivesh Sarathi.

An online incentive system is also in place for the investors and CM Fellow has been appointed to address any issues faced by them, he said.

Describing Uttar Pradesh as the best destination for investment, Adityanath said, The government is giving continuous encouragement to start-ups and industries along with jobs. Youth are getting proper opportunities in every field. 6.5lakh youths have been given government jobs in the state while two crore have secured employment in MSME-industry and 60 lakh youth have been linked to self-employment.