Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / World can't be fatalistic about violence on large scale: Jaishankar at UNGA

World can't be fatalistic about violence on large scale: Jaishankar at UNGA

He said economic implications for the weak and vulnerable need to be highlighted

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the UN is a testament to the agreed principles and shared objectives of the world order. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India United Nations
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 6:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The world cannot be fatalistic about the continuation of violence on a large scale, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar warned on Saturday, asserting that the international community seeks urgent solutions to the war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza.

The UN has always maintained that peace and development go hand-in-hand, yet when challenges to one have emerged, due regard has not been given to the other, Jaishankar said in his address to the General Debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said economic implications for the weak and vulnerable need to be highlighted.

But we must also recognise that conflicts themselves must be resolved. The world cannot be fatalistic about the continuation of violence on a large scale, no more than be impervious to its broader consequences. Whether it is the war in Ukraine or the conflict in Gaza, the international Community seeks urgent solutions. These sentiments must be acknowledged and acted upon, Jaishankar said.

He said the UN is a testament to the agreed principles and shared objectives of the world order, and respect for international law and commitments are among the foremost in that regard.

If we are to ensure global security and stability, then it is essential that those who seek to lead set the right example. Nor can we countenance egregious violations of our basic tenets, Jaishankar said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

This is only 'karma': EAM S Jaishankar slams Pakistan in UNGA address

Jaishankar reiterates India's dedication to strengthen ties with BIMSTEC

EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from Denmark, UAE, and Singapore at UNGA

Jaishankar meets UN Chief, discusses Pact for Future, climate action

EAM meets UNGA prez; reaffirms India's commitment to Summit of Future pact

Topics :S JaishankarUNGAviolence

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 6:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story