UP govt tables Supplementary Budget of ₹24,496 crore in Assembly

The Yogi Adityanath government tabled a Supplementary Budget of over ₹24,496 crore for 2025-26, taking Uttar Pradesh's total Budget size to more than ₹8.32 trillion

The Uttar Pradesh gross state domestic product (GSDP) has been estimated at more than ₹31 trillion
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 4:24 PM IST
The Yogi Adityanath government on Monday tabled a Supplementary Budget of more than ₹24,496 crore in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.
 
The Supplementary Budget was presented by Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna in the state legislature for the current financial year 2025-26.
 
How does the Supplementary Budget change Uttar Pradesh’s total outlay? 
Since the Uttar Pradesh Annual Budget 2025-26, which was tabled on February 20, 2025, amounted to ₹8.08 trillion, the state’s total Budget size for the current fiscal has now risen to more than ₹8.32 trillion.
 
What will the Supplementary Budget fund across departments? 
In his address, Khanna said the Supplementary Budget would provide funds to key sectors and departments, including industrial development, energy, health, urban development and sugarcane.
 
How is the Supplementary Budget split between revenue and capital heads? 
The current Supplementary Budget comprises revenue and capital heads of ₹18,369 crore and ₹6,127 crore, respectively.
 
Which sectors received the biggest allocations in the Supplementary Budget? 
It proposes ₹4,874 crore and ₹4,521 crore for industrial development and energy, respectively.
 
Moreover, the state health sector and urban development have been allocated ₹3,500 crore and ₹1,758 crore, respectively.
 
What are the other sector-wise allocations announced? 
While technical education will receive funding of almost ₹640 crore, the women and child development head has been given ₹535 crore.
 
Similarly, the state green interface Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (Neda) and medical education have been allocated ₹500 crore and ₹423 crore, respectively, in the Supplementary Budget.
 
The sugarcane and sugar sector has been given an additional budget of ₹400 crore.
 
What is Uttar Pradesh’s latest GSDP estimate? 
Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh gross state domestic product (GSDP) has been estimated at more than ₹31 trillion.
 
Why do governments table a Supplementary Budget? 
A Supplementary Budget is tabled to get legislative approval for additional or contingency expenses during the course of a financial year for ongoing as well as new projects.
 
What is the context for UP’s latest allocation push? 
In recent years, the Yogi government has been allocating funds for mega projects pertaining to infrastructure, agriculture, the social sector, rural development, industry and tourism to propel its ambitious $1 trillion economy target.
 
When did the UP winter session begin? 
The current winter session of the bicameral Uttar Pradesh legislature, which has two Houses — the Vidhan Sabha and the Vidhan Parishad — started on December 19.
 

Topics :Uttar Pradesh governmentUttar Pradesh budgetwinter session

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

