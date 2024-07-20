Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / J'khand officials to make report on impact of less rainfall on agriculture

J'khand officials to make report on impact of less rainfall on agriculture

He told the officials to speed up the work of irrigation projects, and along with it, prepare for alternative agriculture

Hemant Soren, Hemant
He also directed them to remain alert and monitor the rainfall and sowing of crops in all the districts | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 6:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Concerned over rain deficit in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday directed officials to prepare a report on its impact on agriculture so that it could be placed before the Centre for seeking assistance.

Chairing a high-level meeting of senior officials to review the impact of less-than-normal rainfall during the monsoon, he asked officials to start preparations on time to provide relief to the farmers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"If the situation of less rainfall continues for the next few days, then prepare a complete strategy to deal with it," he said, according to an official statement.

He told the officials to speed up the work of irrigation projects, and along with it, prepare for alternative agriculture.

He also directed them to remain alert and monitor the rainfall and sowing of crops in all the districts.

"The chief minister said that this time too, a weak monsoon situation is being seen so far. This is having a direct impact on the sowing of paddy and other crops. Due to this, a large number of farmers are getting affected," the statement said.

More From This Section

'No work-no pay' not for employees reinstated after full exoneration: HC

Highlights: Piyush Goyal likely to attend Brics trade ministers' meeting in Moscow on July 26

Govt cancels two Kolkata to Bangladesh trains amid violent protests

Covid-19: India lost 2.6 years' life expectancy between 2019 and 2020

Monsoon brings fever season to India; Kerala, Karnataka see Dengue spike

He asked the officials to prepare a detailed report on the impact on agriculture due to less rains, and said that the report will be placed in the meeting of NITI Aayog so that assistance can be sought from the Centre to provide relief to the farmers.

Scanty rainfall so far has worried farmers, having faced drought-like situations in two consecutive years.

In 2023, 158 blocks across 17 districts were declared drought-hit by the state government, and in 2022, it was 226 blocks.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Hemant Soren govt wins trust vote in Assembly amid Opposition walkout

Hemant Soren wins trust vote, backed by 45 MLAs in Jharkhand Assembly

Jharkhand cabinet likely to be expanded after trust vote on June 8

Highlights: PM Modi's goal for high-income India by 2047 unlikely to be achieved, says Martin Wolf

Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister after 5-month absence

Topics :Hemant SorenJharkhandAgriculturerainfall deficit

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 6:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story