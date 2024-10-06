UP govt cancels leaves of police personnel till Nov 8 ahead of festivals

In a move to ensure a law and order situation ahead of the festivities, the Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled leaves for all police personnel for one month starting from October 8 till November 8. The cancellation of leaves came because of the upcoming festivals of Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja in Uttar Pradesh. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp IPS Prashant Kumar, DGP, has issued a circular imposing a ban on leaves for police personnel from October 8 to November 8. Meanwhile, the cleaning work of Ganga ghats in Varanasi continues ahead of the increased footfall expected during the upcoming festivals of Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja.

The water level of the Ganga River in Varanasi has decreased, leaving behind a large amount of soil on the ghats. Cleaning this soil has become a challenge, but with upcoming festivals like Chhath, Deepawali, Dussehra, and Dev Deepawali, the work is being carried out urgently.

The soil is still wet, which makes it easier to wash away into the river. However, if it dries up, removing it will become difficult. NGOs and local citizens have also stepped in to clean the ghats. Swift removal of the soil is seen as crucial to ensure the ghats are ready for the large number of visitors expected during the festive season.