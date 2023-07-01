Home / India News / UP govt determined to provide uninterrupted power supply: CM Adityanath

UP govt determined to provide uninterrupted power supply: CM Adityanath

Under the prime minister's guidance, every village, town and district in Uttar Pradesh has been illuminated in the last six years. There is uninterrupted power supply, he said

Press Trust of India Lucknow
The department and power supply corporations will have to make concerted efforts for timely collection of payments, he said

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 11:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a review of the state's power generation, transmission and distribution system and stressed on the need for comprehensive reforms in the Electricity department.

Under the prime minister's guidance, every village, town and district in Uttar Pradesh has been illuminated in the last six years. There is uninterrupted power supply, he said.

"We are determined for 247 uninterrupted power supply in the entire state. To achieve self-sufficiency in the power sector, there is a need for comprehensive reforms in the energy sector," Adityanath was quoted as saying in a release.

The biggest challenge for the Electricity department and discoms is to provide correct bills on time and to collect the amount from the consumers, he said and directed the power supply corporations to ensure that not even a single consumer gets the incorrect bill.

The department and power supply corporations will have to make concerted efforts for timely collection of payments, he said.

Adityanath also directed that there should not be any unnecessary power cuts anywhere and problems resolved without delay.

Feeder wise accountability should be fixed. There should be better communication between all the discoms, he said.

Strict legal action should be taken against those who steal electricity but consumers should not be harassed in the name of investigations, the chief minister said.

He also called for action against officers against whom complaints are lodged.

Necessary steps should be taken to keep line losses to a minimum, Adityanath said and sought the implementation of a one-time settlement scheme for defaulters.

Also Read

Yogi Adityanath govt to present its largest-ever annual budget today

UP industrial development authority receives investments worth Rs 3 trn

UP CM Yogi Adityanath receives death threat, case registered, probe on

Quality education that values nationalism alone is 'meaningful': CM Yogi

Residents or migrants, UP ensured everyone's safety in pandemic: CM Yogi

13 more bodies of Balasore accident kept at AIIMS handed over to families

SC protects Setalvad from arrest, stays Gujarat HC order for a week

Union min bats for NEP, says it will give big push to quality education

Atishi inspects Delhi subways, directs officials to improve facilities

US: 2 Indian-origin men charged with insider trading with Pfizer Covid meds

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story