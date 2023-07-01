Home / India News / Union min bats for NEP, says it will give big push to quality education

Union min bats for NEP, says it will give big push to quality education

Coaching institutes should not become suicide factories, but help prepare students to face future challenges, Yadav said

Press Trust of India Ranchi
Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 10:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday said the New Education Policy (NEP) will give a big push to quality and value-based education in the country.

The minister for environment, forests and climate change said education should not only be for cracking competitive examinations, but also for developing philosophical values, rational thinking and spiritual capabilities among students.

Rising cases of suicides in coaching institutions like those in Kota has been a major concern, he said at the inauguration of a new building complex for Yogoda Satsanga School here.

Coaching institutes should not become suicide factories, but help prepare students to face future challenges, Yadav said.

We have developed the NEP the way Paramahansa Yogadananda Maharaj had conceptualised. The policy focuses on development of Indian indigenous languages besides emphasising on practicality, he said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was also invited for the event, did turn up citing health reasons, an office-bearer of the ashram said.

Yogoda Satsanga School and the auditorium-cum-multipurpose hall were built in Ranchi's Dhurwa with a Rs 8-crore grant from the Centre. The school aims to provide quality education to students from economically weaker sections.

Also Read

12 cheetahs from South Africa arrive in Gwalior; to be flown to new home

NEP will take India on path of becoming a great superpower: Australian min

CWC Qualifier Day 1 preview: Hosts Zimbabwe take on Nepal, Windies face US

To save the planet, consumption patterns need to change: Bhupender Yadav

12 cheetahs to be flown in from South Africa on Feb 18: Bhupender Yadav

Atishi inspects Delhi subways, directs officials to improve facilities

US: 2 Indian-origin men charged with insider trading with Pfizer Covid meds

3-judge SC bench starts hearing Setalvad's plea seeking interim protection

Andhra govt sells tomatoes at Rs 50/kg through Rythu Bazars as price rises

4 arrested from Haryana's Ambala for attacking Bhim Army chief Aazad

Topics :New national education policyeducation

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story