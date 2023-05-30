UP govt holds 14-day basic orientation programme for 'Udyami Mitras'

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a 14-day basic orientation programme for 'Udyami Mitras' (friends of entrepreneurs) selected under the Mukhymantri Udyami Mitra Yojana.

Arvind Kumar, advisor to the chief minister, and CEO, Invest UP, Abhishek Prakash, said that in all, 26 training sessions will be conducted during the orientation programme.

These include introduction to various investment-oriented policies, rules, ease of doing business and different portals as well as visits to industrial areas.

Department-wise sessions have been scheduled, including flagship projects of the state government such as trillion-dollar economy, defence industrial corridor along with sessions on revenue code, land bank and rates, allotment procedures, clearances, etc.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had given directions for recruitment of 'Udyami Mitras' to expedite implementation of investment proposals worth over Rs 33.50 lakh crore received through the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 and afterwards.

In the introductory session -- 'Destination Uttar Pradesh', Arvind Kumar apprised the newly selected 'Udyami Mitras' of the comprehensive industrial ecosystem that the state government is developing.

He also explained in detail about the upcoming major infrastructure projects such as multi-modal logistics parks, pharma parks, dedicated freight corridor and six nodes of the defence corridor.

Kumar also gave an overview of the successful organisation of international and domestic roadshows followed by the UP Global Investors Summit in February 2023 and the dedicated portals such as -- Single Window Nivesh Mitra portal, Investor Relationship Management System-Nivesh Sarathi portal, Online Incentive Management System developed for investor facilitation.

--IANS

amita/dpb