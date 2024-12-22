Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

UP govt makes special arrangements for insect-free Maha Kumbh Mela

Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj
A total of 110 state-of-the-art mist blowers and 107 mini foggers are being deployed across the site. | Representative Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Mahakumbh Nagar (UP)
Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 4:13 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh health department has made special arrangements to provide an insect-free experience during the Maha Kumbh.

Officials on Sunday said an innovative system had been introduced that would deploy automatic mist blowers in the Maha Kumbh area.

These blowers are capable of eradicating mosquitoes and flies within 30 minutes of receiving a call. The system ensures a swift response and a hygienic environment for all attendees, they said.

Significant efforts are being made to maintain a clean and insect-free environment in the akharas and the expansive tent city, they added.

A total of 110 state-of-the-art mist blowers and 107 mini foggers are being deployed across the site.

These devices are expected to enhance the devotees' overall experience and ensure a healthy environment throughout the grand gathering, the officials said.

According to Dr VP Singh, nodal joint director (vector control) for the Maha Kumbh, insecticide spraying would be carried out across the entire venue to ensure hygiene.

To further enhance convenience, 62 pulse foggers have been procured, he said.

In addition, 78 special officers will be deployed to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the seers and the pilgrims.

Malaria inspectors will be stationed throughout the fairground to address any concern. These inspectors will visit each akhara, interact with the seers and promptly resolve issues related to mosquitoes and flies.

Dr Anand Kumar Singh, assistant nodal officer for vector control, said 78 special officers were being deployed as part of these efforts.

To ensure a smooth experience for the pilgrims, 45 malaria inspectors are planned for deployment, along with 28 assistant malaria inspectors who will look after the wellbeing of both the seers and the devotees.

Additionally, five district malaria officers will be stationed separately to address any challenge and maintain uninterrupted services.

The Maha Kumbh will commence on January 13 on the occasion of Paush Purnima and conclude on February 26 on Mahashivratri.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

