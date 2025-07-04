Home / India News / UP govt to hold roadshows in US, UK and Europe to attract investments

UP govt to hold roadshows in US, UK and Europe to attract investments

As part of invest-UP initiative, these efforts are expected to position the state as a strong and reliable alternative for international investors, a press statement said on Friday

Yogi Adityanath, Narendra Modi, UP Investors Summit, UP CM Yogi Adityanath
In the US, dialogues will be held with companies such as Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Oracle and others, it said. | photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:23 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government will hold roadshows and business round-tables across the US, UK, and Europe to attract companies seeking to diversify their supply chains away from China.

Meetings will be held in key global cities, including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Milan, Amsterdam, and Birmingham. These events are being organised in collaboration with Indian embassies and industry bodies, the statement said.

In the US, dialogues will be held with companies such as Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Oracle and others, it said.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh emphasised that UP is not just inviting investment, but building sustainable, employment-driven value chains. The state's 33-plus sector-specific policies, streamlined approvals, and digital single-window system Nivesh Mitra are accelerating investor confidence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 10:23 PM IST

