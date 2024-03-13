Home / India News / UP has unlimited potential, some people turned it 'bimaru': CM Adityanath

UP has unlimited potential, some people turned it 'bimaru': CM Adityanath

He also said there was a time when no one was ready to invest in Uttar Pradesh, but the state has now emerged as a superior destination for investment in the country

Adityanath said once no investor wanted to come to Uttar Pradesh but now, the state has emerged as a superior destination for investment | File image | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 1:10 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed previous governments on Wednesday, saying they turned the state "bimaru (sick)" in spite of its unlimited potential.

He also said there was a time when no one was ready to invest in Uttar Pradesh, but the state has now emerged as a superior destination for investment in the country.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Speaking at a mega loan distribution programme of the Ministry of MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) here in the state capital, Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh is a state of unlimited potential.... Some people turned the state bimaru in spite of the that unlimited potential."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said when the "double-engine" government came to power, a reference to the party being in power both at the Centre and in the state, this "unlimited potential was linked to the campaign for the country's progress and development of youngsters and entrepreneurs under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Adityanath said once no investor wanted to come to Uttar Pradesh but now, the state has emerged as a superior destination for investment.

"Our aim is to develop Uttar Pradesh as the growth engine for the country," he said.

State MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan, Chief Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra and other dignitaries attended the programme.

Also Read

UP CM to visit Ayodhya today, hold meeting with Ram Temple trust officials

Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2024: PM, President extends best wishes

CM Adityanath launches fourth phase of Mission Shakti in Uttar Pradesh

Shivaji established Hindavi Empire during time of 'tyrant' Aurangzeb: Yogi

UP CM launches fourth phase of Mission Shakti aimed at empowering women

Electoral bonds case: SBI submits compliance affidavit in Supreme Court

Centre prohibits foreign dog breeds commonly used for illegal fighting

Kerala CM Vijayan to hold urgent meeting to review animal attacks: Minister

Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay to begin his 5-day visit to India on March 14

'Stop telling lies': BJP responds to Arvind Kejriwal's criticism of CAA

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshUttar Pradesh governmentInvestors

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story