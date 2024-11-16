Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / UP minister Gupta's company accountant duped of Rs 2.08 cr by cyber frauds

UP minister Gupta's company accountant duped of Rs 2.08 cr by cyber frauds

Cyber Police Sation in-charge Rajiv Tiwari said that all the three bank accounts in which the money was transferred were frozen with immediate effect

cyber fraud
A case was registered on Thursday in the cyber police station against unidentified individuals. | Image: Shutter stock
Press Trust of India Prayagraj(UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 4:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An accountant of a company owned by Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta's was allegedly duped of Rs 2.08 crore by cyber frauds, police said on Saturday.

On the complaint of Ritesh Srivastava, a case was registered on Thursday in the cyber police station against unidentified individuals under section 319 (2), 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act, they said.

Srivastava works for Icavo Agro Daily Private Limited, owned by the minister and managed by his son Abhishek Gupta.

According to the complaint, Srivastava received a WhatsApp message on November 13 from a number displaying Abhishek's profile photo.

The sender claimed it was a new number and sought sensitive financial information related to a proposed business meeting, the complainant said.

Believing the message to be genuine, Sivastava shared the company's account details on that number following the instructions of the company's director, it said.

More From This Section

LIVE updates: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's brother passes away

Industrialist accused in Morbi bridge collapse honoured; victims' kin upset

CM Siddaramaiah to inaugurate 3-day Bengaluru Tech Summit on Nov 19

Firefighting equipment at Jhansi hospital completely fine: UP dy CM Pathak

Fertility rate in South decreasing, need population management: Naidu

Subsequently, he was instructed to transfer Rs 68 lakh to a client's account for finalising a business deal, followed by additional transfers of Rs 65 lakh and Rs 75 lakh into two separate accounts, he said in his complaint.

Later that evening, Srivastava discussed the transactions with Abhishek, who denied sending any such messages. Realising the fraud, the company informed the police.

Cyber Police Sation in-charge Rajiv Tiwari said that all the three bank accounts in which the money was transferred were frozen with immediate effect.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, he said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Centre freezes 450,000 'mule' bank accounts used in cyber fraud schemes

ED files charge sheet against cyber fraudsters as I4C issues new advisory

Awareness essential to protect oneself from 'cyber arrest' scams: PM Modi

Cyber criminals make fake WhatsApp accounts of Goa minister, another MLA

Meta launches initiative with Centre to empower Indians against scams

Topics :Cyber fraudCyber threatUttar Pradesh

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story