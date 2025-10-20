UP plans solar projects worth ₹35,000 crore to reach 22,000 Mw by 2028

Public and private sector solar projects worth around ₹35,000 crore are expected to come up in Uttar Pradesh as the state is eyeing solar power capacity of 22,000 megawatts (Mw) by 2027-28. These projects include the development of seven solar energy parks of 3,700 Mw capacity across the state.

“These solar power projects will be set up by leading renewable energy companies including National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC), Avaada Group etc,” UP additional chief secretary, energy and alternative energy sources, Narendra Bhooshan told Business Standard.

Of the total targeted 22,000 Mw of solar energy, projects of 8,000 Mw have either already been commissioned in UP or are in the process of being developed.

Now, the state is pushing for the remaining 14,000 Mw of solar power capacity through different modes including solar parks, solar power plants, rooftop solar power plants, floating solar power plants etc. “In the recent months, UP has been ranked the top performing state in terms of new solar power capacity under the flagship PM Surya Ghar scheme,” Bhooshan claimed. Earlier, UP New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) had inked three joint ventures with Tusco Limited, Bundelkhand Solar Energy Limited, and Lucknow Solar Power Development Corporation Limited for setting up solar parks. Under the UP Solar Energy Policy 2022, the Yogi Adityanath government is targeting 22,000 Mw of solar energy generation.

Under the Solar Rooftop Scheme, roughly 900 Mw capacity has been created in the domestic sector so far. Besides, UP is accelerating the installation of solar rooftops on government buildings through either capital expenditure (Capex) or RESCO model. RESCO (Renewable Energy Service Company) is a ‘pay-as-you-save’ concept for installing rooftop solar power plants where a RESCO company invests, owns and maintains the system, and the consumer pays a predetermined tariff for the electricity consumed, without upfront cost. After a mandatory period, the ownership of the solar plant is transferred to the consumer. The Yogi Adityanath government is also mulling floating solar power plants across 37 major reservoirs in UP.