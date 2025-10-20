IMD issues cyclone alert in Andaman & Nicobar Islands; heavy rains likely

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of possible cyclone-like conditions in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands because of a weather system over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the news agency PTI, the system is expected to strengthen from October 21. Authorities have also issued local port warnings, and heavy rains are likely in the islands until October 23.

Officials told PTI that heavy rain, measuring 7-11 cm, is very likely at one or two locations in the Nicobar Islands. They added that thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph and lightning are also expected at a few places in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands between October 21 and October 23.

'Sea conditions likely to be rough' "Squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is very likely over the Andaman Sea from October 22 to 23. In the coming five days, sea conditions are likely to be rough and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar coast till October 24," the report said. The weather department has warned that waves may become strong, so boat owners, island residents, and tourists should be very careful while using boats. It further advised that recreational activities should be done cautiously. People are also advised not to go into the sea and to follow all safety instructions from local authorities.