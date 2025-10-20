Home / India News / Assam Police team reaches Singapore to probe singer Zubeen Garg's death

Assam Police team reaches Singapore to probe singer Zubeen Garg's death

An SIT under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police is currently probing Garg's death case after more than 60 FIRs were lodged across the state

Zubeen Garg
Singer Zubeen Garg | Image: ANI
Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 1:11 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two senior officials of the Assam Police reached Singapore on Monday to investigate the death of singer Zubeen Garg in the island country last month, an official said.

An SIT under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police is currently probing Garg's death case after more than 60 FIRs were lodged across the state.

According to a senior official, CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta and Titabor Co-District SP Tarun Goel have already reached Singapore in a direct flight from Guwahati.

Gupta is heading the special investigation team (SIT), while Goel is a member of the nine-member group.

The official declined to share the details of the probe in Singapore, but a source said the two SIT members will visit the "place of occurrence where Garg had breathed his last".

"Linking the series of events with the place of occurrence is one of the most important aspects of the entire investigation process. Besides, the Assam Police team will sit with their counterparts in Singapore to discuss the case," the source told PTI.

The celebrated singer died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

23 Indian crew members rescued from burning LPG tanker off Yemen coast

SIT to submit 1st progress report on Sabarimala gold case to Kerala HC

Govt seeks data on contractors, agencies penalised under Jal Jeevan Mission

PM celebrates Diwali on INS Vikrant, calls for self-reliance in defence

PMs of Australia, Singapore, New Zealand extend warm Diwali greetings

Topics :AssamnortheastSingapore

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story