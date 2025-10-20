Govt seeks data on contractors, agencies penalised under Jal Jeevan Mission

The Centre has directed all states and Union Territories to share details of contractors and third-party inspection agencies against whom penalties have been imposed under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), official sources said on Monday.
The instruction is part of a wider directive from the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, which has asked Chief Secretaries to submit comprehensive reports, sources said.
Contractors and inspection agencies against whom penalties have been imposed, blacklisting orders issued or recoveries made for irregularities under the JJM are to be included in the list, according to official sources.
The DDWS has also sought information on action taken against officials of the Public Health Engineering Departments (PHED), including suspensions, removals, and FIRs registered in connection with complaints of substandard work or misuse of funds.
States have further been asked to provide one-page summaries of each case where FIRs have been filed, and to review data through "ground truthing" to confirm double entries, delays, non-implementation or over-designing of projects.
According to officials, the directive follows a top-level review of the Mission, during which the government discussed extending the scheme's deadline to 2028.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
