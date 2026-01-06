Home / India News / UP SIR draft voter list out: 28.9 million dropped, 125.5 million retained

Rinwa said the Election Commission had undertaken a door-to-door enumeration drive in which enumeration forms were to be filled and signed by voters or their family members

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 4:19 PM IST
The draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh was published on Tuesday after a special intensive revision (SIR) exercise, with 125.5 million voters retained out of 154.4 million listed earlier, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said on Tuesday.
 
The remaining 18.70 per cent, or about 28.9 million voters, could not be included in the draft list due to deaths, permanent migration or multiple registrations, he said while addressing a press conference here.
 
Rinwa said the Election Commission had undertaken a door-to-door enumeration drive in which enumeration forms were to be filled and signed by voters or their family members.
 
While the exercise was originally scheduled to end on December 11, the state sought an additional 15 days after noticing that the names of a large number of voters, nearly 29.7 million, were getting excluded from the draft list.

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 4:18 PM IST

