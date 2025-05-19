Uttar Pradesh govt launches India's 1st Vistadome jungle safari train

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a Vistadome coach service connecting Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Bahraich district with Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Pilibhit, making it the first state in India to offer a jungle safari through a Vistadome train, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

The tourist train features specially designed coaches with large glass windows and transparent roofs. The initiative aims to deliver an exciting wildlife experience while highlighting the state's natural beauty, the statement mentioned. Currently operating on Saturdays and Sundays, there are plans to extend the service to daily operations, increasing accessibility for tourists throughout the year. The initiative is also expected to create local employment and boost the regional economy.

Tourism Director Prakhar Mishra stated that the objective is to promote the state’s forest regions under the brand ‘One Destination Three Forests’ at both national and international levels. As part of this initiative, Dudhwa National Park, Katarniaghat, and Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary have been integrated to offer tourists a convenient and engaging experience through the Vistadome coach service.

The Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board has introduced the service providing visitors with year-round access to distinctive nature trails and jungle safari experiences, he elaborated. The Vistadome coach allows tourists to travel 107 km within the forest, offering close encounters with natural landscapes, biodiversity, and wildlife.

The experience takes approximately 4 hours and 25 minutes, with tickets costing Rs 275 per person for this route. According to Mishra, the board is developing a package to transport tourists from Lucknow to Katarniaghat. The government is exploring subsidy options for this package to enhance its affordability for visitors.

Sharing details about the Bichia to Mailani Tourist Passenger Train (train number 52259), which traverses 107 kilometers of abundant biodiversity, Mishra stated that it departs from Bichia station in Bahraich at 11.45 am, passing through multiple stations before arriving at Mailani station in Lakhimpur Kheri at 4.10 pm. The return service, Mailani to Bichia Tourist Passenger Train (train number 52260), departs Mailani at 6:05 am and reaches Bichia by 10.30 am. The train stops at nine stations including Bichia, Manjhara Purab, Khairatia Bandh Road, Tikunia, Belerayan, Dudhwa, Palia Kalan, Bhira Kheri, and Mailani.

