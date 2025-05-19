Tiranga Yatra in Delhi: Traffic curbs in Connaught Place - check details

The Delhi police have issued a traffic advisory for the Tiranga Yatra being held in Connaught Place’s Inner Circle on Monday evening.

Traffic will be regulated from 4 pm to 7 pm, with restrictions on all roads connecting the outer and inner circles of Connaught Place. Entry and exit on these roads may be limited depending on crowd size and security considerations.

Key roads likely to be affected

Traffic may also be impacted on major connecting roads, including:

Minto Road

Barakhamba Road

Kasturba Gandhi Marg

Janpath

Baba Kharak Singh Marg

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg

Panchkuian Road

Commuters are advised to avoid the area during the affected hours and use alternative routes where possible.

Designated parking areas include DLF multilevel parking on Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Palika parking, and other lots around the Outer Circle. Buses are to be parked in a single lane on Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg and near Shivaji Stadium.

Tiranga Yatras across India for Operation Sindoor

The event is part of a nationwide Tiranga Yatra campaign being organised by the BJP-led NDA government from May 13 to 23. The campaign marks the success of Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the operation targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing nearly 100 terrorists.

Senior BJP leaders including Sambit Patra, Vinod Tawde, and Tarun Chugh are leading the campaign. Union ministers, chief ministers, and other top BJP leaders are expected to participate in similar yatras across the country.

The initiative aims to raise public awareness about the security operation and its role in defending India’s sovereignty.