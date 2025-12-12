Home / India News / UPSC allows 'centre of choice' to candidates with benchmark disabilities

UPSC allows 'centre of choice' to candidates with benchmark disabilities

Commission has decided that the existing capacity of each centre will first be utilised by both PwBD and non-PwBD candidates

Exam
The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages: preliminary, main and interview. (Photo/Unsplash)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 1:49 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Union Public Service Commission has decided to allot 'centre of choice' to candidates with benchmark disabilities for all its examinations, in a move aimed at enhancing accessibility for such aspirants, an official statement issued on Friday said.

Recognising the logistical challenges and special requirements often faced by these candidates, the Commission decided to ensure that every person with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) applicant is allotted the examination centre they indicate as their preferred choice in the application form, the statement added.

Speaking about the initiative, UPSC chairman Ajay Kumar said, after analysing examination centre data of the last five years, "we observed that certain centres such as Delhi, Cuttack, Patna, Lucknow and others reach their capacity ceiling very early due to the high volume of applicants".

"This creates challenges for PwBD candidates, who are then compelled to opt for centres that may not be convenient for them. I am pleased that, with this decision, every PwBD candidate will now be assured of their preferred centre, ensuring maximum convenience and ease while appearing for UPSC examinations," he said.

To operationalise this initiative, the Commission has decided that the existing capacity of each centre will first be utilised by both PwBD and non-PwBD candidates.

"Once the centre reaches its full capacity, it will no longer remain available for selection by non-PwBD candidates; however, PwBD candidates will continue to have the option to select that centre. The UPSC will then make additional capacity arrangements so that no PwBD candidate is denied the centre of their choice," said the statement issued by the Commission.

The UPSC conducts different government jobs recruitment examinations, including the prestigious civil services examination, to select the country's bureaucrats, diplomats and police officers, among others.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages: preliminary, main and interview.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No funds since year from Centre for Jal Jeevan scheme: Maharashtra minister

National Lok Adalat: How to register for tokens to settle traffic challans?

Parliament Session LIVE: Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm amid chaos in LS over Karthigai Deepam row

Delhi HC refuses to halt order allowing Dr Reddy's to export Semaglutide

Rahul Gandhi flags issue of air pollution, seeks discussion in Lok Sabha

Topics :UPSCcivil servicesCompetitive exam

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story