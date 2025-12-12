Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi raises issue of worsening air quality in Lok Sabha

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 12:13 PM IST
12:13 PM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi urges Govt and Oppn to come together, discuss worsening AQI
11:55 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Congress LS MPs pass resolution honouring Shivraj Patil
Congress MPs passed a condolence motion honuring party leader Shivraj Patil who passed away today at the age of 90. The motion was passed during a review meeting chaired by Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.
11:49 AM
Winter Session LIVE updates: AAP MP Sahney urges DGCA to restore pilot safety guidelines
AAP MP Dr Vikramjit Singh Sahney raised concerns regarding the circular on rest periods and reduced night landing guidelines for commercial pilots. He noted that the DGCA withdrew the circular at the end of November, which, he said, has compromised safety. Highlighting issues related to air safety, traffic management, and the current duopoly in the sector, he urged that the safety guidelines be reinstated without any compromise.
11:42 AM
Winter Session LIVE updates: Motion for election to the Central Silk Board moved and adopted in RS
A motion for the election to the Central Silk Board was moved by MoS Pabitra Margherita and adopted in the Rajya Sabha.
The motion stated: “In pursuance of Section 4(3)(c) and Section 4(5) of the Central Silk Board Act, 1948, read with Rule 5(1) of the Central Silk Board Rules, 1955, this House shall proceed to elect, in the manner directed by the Chairman, one Member from among the Members of the House to serve as a member of the Central Silk Board.”
11:35 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: AAP MP Sanjay Singh speaks during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha
AAP MP Sanjay Singh raised concerns during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha about the challenges faced by people at Siri Fort Sports Complex, highlighting that the area has turned into a liquor hub despite such activity being prohibited on the premises.
11:31 AM
Kiren Rijiju acknowledges Rajya Sabha should offer condolences to Shivraj Patil
Rajya Sabha resumed proceedings with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in attendance. He informed the House that he had been present in the Lok Sabha earlier while condolences were offered for former Speaker Shivraj Patil, in line with parliamentary precedent. Another Union Minister had also been in the Lok Sabha to answer a question. He expressed his regret for not being present in Rajya Sabha at that time.
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari pointed out that Shivraj Patil was also a former Rajya Sabha member and should be honoured with condolences in this House. Mr. Rijiju agreed, noting that the proper procedure might not have been followed as Patil’s demise occurred earlier in the day.
11:20 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha pays tribute to former Speaker Shivraj Patil
Lok Sabha convened at 11 am, where Speaker Om Birla informed members of the demise of former Speaker and Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, who passed away earlier today in Latur at the age of 90. He also paid tribute to the commandos killed in the 2001 Parliament attack. After observing a minute’s silence in their memory, the House was adjourned till noon.
Winter Session LIVE updates: Members protest in Rajya Sabha; house adjourned
As Chair CP Radhakrishnan called for papers to be laid on the table of the House, members objected, pointing out that no Cabinet minister was present. He directed that a minister be informed and brought to the House. With protests continuing, he adjourned proceedings for 10 minutes.
11:10 AM
Winter Session LIVE updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
10:47 AM
Rajya Sabha MP seeks constitutional status for 3 languages, recognition for tribal faiths
AITC MP Samirul Islam on Thursday urged the Centre to include Kurmali, Rajbanshi and Kamtapuri in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, and to formally recognise the Sarna and Shari faiths practised by tribal communities. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the West Bengal member said Kurmali is widely spoken across Jangalmahal districts, particularly in Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura and West Midnapore.
10:21 AM
Winter Session LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi to chair review meeting with Congress Lok Sabha MPs
10:11 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Nadda targets Congress during Vande Mataram debate in RS
Yesterday, the Lok Sabha concluded its debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), while the Rajya Sabha witnessed a heated discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. During the debate, Union Minister and BJP President J.P. Nadda accused the Congress of being opportunistic and failing to give the national song the respect it deserved.
9:47 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to table bills in Lok Sabha today
Today, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal (Ministry of Law and Justice) will lay the Annual Report and Audited Accounts of the Indian Law Institute, New Delhi, for 2024-25, along with the government’s review of its working in both Hindi and English.
9:24 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Tenth day proceedings to resume in both houses
The tenth day of the Winter Session of Parliament begins today, with discussions scheduled on multiple issues.
Yesterday, Lok Sabha concluded debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), while Rajya Sabha saw a heated discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram. Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda accused the Congress of being opportunistic and of failing to accord the national song its due respect. Nadda clarified that the government does not intend to tarnish former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s image, but aims to set the historical record straight. His remarks sparked chaos in the house, with the opposition accusing him of misleading the members.
Today, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal (Ministry of Law and Justice) will lay the Annual Report and Audited Accounts of the Indian Law Institute, New Delhi, for 2024-25, along with the government’s review of its working in both Hindi and English.
Shri Jitin Prasada (Ministry of Commerce and Industry) will lay a copy of Notification No. S.O. 4524(E) dated 3 October 2025, prohibiting the manufacture, possession, sale, and import of electric detonators, in both English and Hindi in Rajya Sabha.