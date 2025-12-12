Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi raises issue of worsening air quality in Lok Sabha

The tenth day of the Winter Session of Parliament begins today, with discussions scheduled on multiple issues.

Yesterday, Lok Sabha concluded debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), while Rajya Sabha saw a heated discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram. Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda accused the Congress of being opportunistic and of failing to accord the national song its due respect . Nadda clarified that the government does not intend to tarnish former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s image, but aims to set the historical record straight. His remarks sparked chaos in the house, with the opposition accusing him of misleading the members.

Today, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal (Ministry of Law and Justice) will lay the Annual Report and Audited Accounts of the Indian Law Institute, New Delhi, for 2024-25, along with the government’s review of its working in both Hindi and English.

Shri Jitin Prasada (Ministry of Commerce and Industry) will lay a copy of Notification No. S.O. 4524(E) dated 3 October 2025, prohibiting the manufacture, possession, sale, and import of electric detonators, in both English and Hindi in Rajya Sabha.