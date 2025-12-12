Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi flags issue of air pollution, seeks discussion in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi flags issue of air pollution, seeks discussion in Lok Sabha

The Congress leader said the prime minister can then put in place a plan to deal with the issue of air pollution

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday raised the issue of air pollution.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 12:47 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday raised the issue of air pollution in major cities of the country and sought a discussion on it in the Lok Sabha.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Gandhi said the discussion on the issue can be framed in an interesting manner where the opposition and the government do not trade abuses at each other, but find a solution to the problem.

"This is not an ideological issue. Everybody in this House would agree that air pollution, the damage it is doing to our people, is something that we would like to cooperate on," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader said the prime minister can then put in place a plan to deal with the issue of air pollution.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready for a discussion on the issue and the Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha can allot time for the same.

"Most of our major cities are living under a blanket of poisonous air. Millions of children are getting lung disease. Their future is being destroyed. People are getting cancer. Older people are struggling to breathe," Gandhi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi raises issue of worsening air quality in Lok Sabha

HC directs social media platforms to act within week on Pawan Kalyan's plea

NIA raids house of suspect linked to ISIS in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

From IndiGo to Indigo: How the escape plan of Luthra brothers collapsed

2-day event to celebrate Zakir Hussain's legacy on death anniversary: NCPA

Topics :Rahul GandhiLok Sabhaair pollution

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story