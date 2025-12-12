Home / India News / National Lok Adalat: How to register for tokens to settle traffic challans?

On Dec 13, 2025, millions of car owners will be able to resolve pending traffic tickets at the National Lok Adalat. But major crimes like drunk driving and hit-and-run cases won't be considered

National Lok Adalat
National Lok Adalat December 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 1:28 PM IST
At the National Lok Adalat, which is set for December 13, 2025, millions of Indian car owners will have the opportunity to settle their long-standing traffic challans. People will be able to resolve minor traffic fines at discounted rates and, in some situations, have them cancelled at Lok Adalats located all around the nation.
 
The goal of the action is to resolve a huge backlog of minor violations, such as red-light jumping, missing helmets, and expired pollution certificates. However, major offences like drunk driving, hit-and-run incidents, and careless driving that result in death will not be covered by the modification.

Lok Adalat Token Registration: Steps to apply

Register online for Lok Adalat 2025
Visit the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) official website.
Route to the Lok Adalat registration option.
You will witness an application form, which is to be filled out with the correct details.
Upload the needed documents.
Once the submission is done, you’ll get a token number and appointment letter via email or phone.
The appointment letter contains the date, time, and venue for the appearance.

Lok Adalat September 2025 'Rebates' 

Over-speeding
Riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet
Driving a vehicle without putting the seat belt on
Parking the vehicle in prohibited areas
Crossing a red light
Driving in the wrong lane
Vehicle lacking a number plate
A missing valid Pollution under Control (PUC) certificate
Not carrying a valid driving license
No fitness certificate for the vehicle
Violating traffic signals or signs
Challans that were issued incorrectly.

'Unconsidered' Lok Adalat challans

Driving a vehicle after consuming alcohol
Cases that involve hit-and-run incidents
Fatalities which have occurred due to negligent driving
Traffic challans that are currently sub-judice
Challans registered in states other than the home state
If underage individuals are caught operating a vehicle
If participation in unauthorised racing or high-speed trials is discovered
Use of vehicles for unlawful or criminal purposes.

More about Lok Adalat challans

While it would remain strict on serious offences, the National Lok Adalat will provide respite to regular drivers who are facing small challans. For those who intend to attend, tokens and online registration are required. The token number will determine how cases are handled. 
 
All relevant documentation, such as original vehicle documents and challan data for traffic-related issues, must be brought by applicants. Special benches will be set up at some centres so that people can enter and clear their outstanding challans. Drivers should look for such arrangements in the announcements made by their local court or legal authorities.
 

 

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

