National Lok Adalat: How to register for tokens to settle traffic challans?

At the National Lok Adalat, which is set for December 13, 2025, millions of Indian car owners will have the opportunity to settle their long-standing traffic challans. People will be able to resolve minor traffic fines at discounted rates and, in some situations, have them cancelled at Lok Adalats located all around the nation.

The goal of the action is to resolve a huge backlog of minor violations, such as red-light jumping, missing helmets, and expired pollution certificates. However, major offences like drunk driving, hit-and-run incidents, and careless driving that result in death will not be covered by the modification.

Lok Adalat Token Registration: Steps to apply

• Register online for Lok Adalat 2025

• Visit the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) official website.

• Route to the Lok Adalat registration option.

• You will witness an application form, which is to be filled out with the correct details.

• Upload the needed documents.

• Once the submission is done, you’ll get a token number and appointment letter via email or phone.

• The appointment letter contains the date, time, and venue for the appearance.

Lok Adalat September 2025 'Rebates'

• Over-speeding

• Riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet

• Driving a vehicle without putting the seat belt on

• Parking the vehicle in prohibited areas

• Crossing a red light

• Driving in the wrong lane

• Vehicle lacking a number plate

• A missing valid Pollution under Control (PUC) certificate

• Not carrying a valid driving license

• No fitness certificate for the vehicle

• Violating traffic signals or signs

• Challans that were issued incorrectly.

'Unconsidered' Lok Adalat challans

• Driving a vehicle after consuming alcohol

• Cases that involve hit-and-run incidents

• Fatalities which have occurred due to negligent driving

• Traffic challans that are currently sub-judice

• Challans registered in states other than the home state

• If underage individuals are caught operating a vehicle

• If participation in unauthorised racing or high-speed trials is discovered

• Use of vehicles for unlawful or criminal purposes.

More about Lok Adalat challans

While it would remain strict on serious offences, the National Lok Adalat will provide respite to regular drivers who are facing small challans. For those who intend to attend, tokens and online registration are required. The token number will determine how cases are handled.

All relevant documentation, such as original vehicle documents and challan data for traffic-related issues, must be brought by applicants. Special benches will be set up at some centres so that people can enter and clear their outstanding challans. Drivers should look for such arrangements in the announcements made by their local court or legal authorities.