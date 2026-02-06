UPSC changes exam centre choices for candidates with benchmark disability

In a significant reform aimed at supporting persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD), the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has overhauled its examination centre allocation framework.

The Commission has launched a series of technological interventions for the civil services examination-2026 and the Indian Forest Service examination 2026, with a focus on enhancing candidate accessibility and strengthening examination security.

Under the revised mechanism, there will be no capping on examination centre capacity for PwBD candidates. Initially, the existing capacity of each centre will be utilised by both PwBD and non-PwBD candidates.

However, once a centre reaches full capacity, it will no longer be available for selection by non-PwBD candidates, while PwBD candidates will continue to have the option to select the same centre, a statement issued by the UPSC said.

Additional capacity will be created wherever required to ensure that no PwBD candidate is denied their preferred examination centre, it said. Explaining the rationale behind the move, UPSC chairman Ajay Kumar said, "An analysis of examination centre data over the past five years revealed that certain centres - including Delhi, Cuttack, Patna, and Lucknow - reach capacity at a very early stage due to high application volumes, creating difficulties for PwBD candidates." "With the revised mechanism, every PwBD candidate will be assured of their preferred examination centre, ensuring greater ease and convenience while appearing for UPSC examinations," he said. Kumar said that the Commission has adopted the use of the latest technology to ensure a free, fair, inclusive, and accessible examination process, with a strong focus on enhancing candidate convenience and ease of participation, while ensuring that selections are made strictly on the basis of merit.

As part of its ongoing efforts to improve efficiency, transparency and candidate convenience, the UPSC has introduced a revamped Online Application Portal for the submission of applications and conduct of examinations. The redesigned portal aims to reinforce integrity across various stages of the examination process while simplifying the application experience for candidates, the statement said. The Commission had on Wednesday issued a notification for the civil services examination. As many as 933 vacancies, including 33 posts reserved for PwBD candidates, will be filled through the test. The civil services exam is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

This year's prelims is scheduled to be held on May 24. The Commission has also expanded its network of examination centres to reduce pressure on high-demand locations. Meerut has been added to decongest Delhi-NCR, Kanpur to ease pressure around Lucknow, and Bhubaneswar to supplement centres near Cuttack, the UPSC said. These three centres have been added for the preliminary examination, increasing the total number of prelims centres from 80 to 83. For the main examination, the number of centres has been increased from 24 to 27, with the addition of Bhubaneswar, Srinagar, and Imphal. Further strengthening its centre planning process, the revamped application portal now includes a new feature related to examination centre preferences, the statement said.