'Laapataa Ladies' at the Oscars: A closer look at India's selection process

Kiran Rao’s directorial ‘Laapataa Ladies’ was selected as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards, set to take place early next year. The announcement was made on Monday, September 23.

The Hindi film, backed by actor Aamir Khan’s production house, was both a critical and commercial success following its release in March. The plot centres on two newlywed women who accidentally swap places during a train journey to their husbands’ homes, offering a poignant and often humorous exploration of identity and societal expectations.

Rao took to Instagram to express her gratitude, stating, “It is indeed a great privilege to be selected from among such amazing Indian films this year — who are equally worthy contenders for this honour.”



The Film Federation of India (FFI) announced ‘Laapataa Ladies’ as the chosen entry from a competitive pool of 29 films. Among the contenders were Payal Kapadia’s Cannes winner ‘All We Imagine As Light’, Anand Ekarshi’s National Award-winning ‘Aattam’, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial blockbuster ‘Animal’.

But what is the FFI and how does it select films for the Oscars?



The Film Federation of India, which describes itself as the parent body of all leading film associations in the country, is tasked with promoting and safeguarding the interests of the Indian film industry. Among its roles is appointing a 13-member jury, made up of seasoned professionals from the creative field, to select the film that will represent India at the Oscars.



The jury, chaired by Assamese director Jahnu Barua this year, deliberated over the submissions in Chennai. Each submission must meet the Academy’s eligibility criteria, including being at least 40 minutes long, with over 50 per cent of the dialogues in a non-English language, and having a minimum seven-day theatrical release within the eligibility period. Filmmakers are required to pay Rs 1.25 lakh as part of their submission.



This year, the jury’s all-male composition sparked some criticism on social media, with users pointing out the absence of women in the decision-making panel for a film that prominently features women’s stories.

What did the jury say about ‘Laapataa Ladies’?



In its citation, the FFI praised ‘Laapataa Ladies’ for being a film that could resonate universally, particularly with women, describing it as “a film that can engage, entertain, and make sense not just to women in India but universally as well.”



However, the language used in the citation faced some backlash for its phrasing and errors. The statement referred to Indian women as “a strange mixture of submission and dominance” and commented that the film demonstrates how women can “happily desire to be homemakers as well as rebel and be entrepreneurially inclined,” a description that some critics found reductive.

Understanding the best International Feature Film category



The best International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards allows each country to submit one film for consideration. The selection process involves two rounds of voting. In the first round, a preliminary committee shortlists 15 films from all the international submissions. A nominating committee then selects the final five nominees from that list, and ultimately, the Academy members vote for the winner.



India has a rich history of submissions in this category, with three films making it to the final nominations — ‘Mother India’ (1957), ‘Salaam Bombay!’ (1988), and ‘Lagaan’ (2001). Last year’s entry, the Malayalam film ‘2018: Everyone is a Hero’, depicted the 2018 Kerala floods, though it did not secure a nomination.

With the world eagerly watching, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ could potentially end India’s 22-year drought at the Oscars. Its unique storyline and strong critical acclaim have already positioned it as a standout contender. All eyes are now on Kiran Rao and her team as they bring this celebrated Indian film to the global stage.