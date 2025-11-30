Congress unveils 10-point action plan to tackle Mumbai's air quality crisis

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Mumbai Congress on Sunday unveiled a comprehensive action plan outlining emergency, medium-term and long-term measures to tackle the city's deteriorating air quality and growing environmental stress.

The 10-point plan titled "Mumbai Congress Mission Wipe Out Pollution" focuses on emergency response during severe AQI levels, strengthening citizen health protections, large-scale afforestation, and enhancing accountability in pollution management.

Former Maharashtra minister and Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad unveiled the document at Marine Drive along with other party leaders.

Gaikwad, in a post on X, said that the rising pollution in Mumbai is a result of a contractor and builder-friendly, apathetic government's inaction.

She accused the Mahayuti government of poisoning Mumbai's air, and alleged that its greed is threatening people's lives and the city's future. "The Mumbai Congress will fight for your fundamental right to clean air. Today, we launched our Clean Air Action Plan a manifesto to tackle the growing menace of air pollution. Our promise the Right to Clean Air will be recognised as a fundamental right in Municipal Policy," she said. Living in a pollution-free environment and breathing clean air is a fundamental right of every Mumbaikar. Mumbai is choking under the smog and corruption of the BJP's "contractor raj", she wrote.

Relentless concreting, unregulated construction, and the destruction of open spaces Kurla Dairy, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Aarey nothing is spared. The multi-thousand-crore road concretisation scam has turned Mumbai into a dust bowl, she claimed in her post. The document stated, "The Congress, once in power, will formally recognise in municipal policy that clean air is the fundamental right of every Mumbaikar. Providing healthful air will be the first and foremost responsibility of the BMC. Within the next five years, Mumbai's air quality index (AQI) will be brought to a safe level of 40-60." According to the plan, the party proposes strict restrictions during high pollution episodes, including night-time construction curbs for AQI 200-300, halting non-essential construction when it crosses 300, and shutting down all dust-generating activities for AQI above 400.

The Congress has recommended priority support for vulnerable groups children, senior citizens, patients and labourers, along with compulsory air purifiers in schools located in high-pollution zones. Outdoor physical activities in schools will be suspended when AQI crosses 200, and the party has proposed the distribution of N95 masks to labourers during severe pollution phases, and regular health department alerts on air quality conditions. A significant component of the mission is the expansion of green cover under the banner "Green Mumbai 2030", which includes planting one million trees over the next five years. The party, in its plan, has emphasised mandatory tree plantations near large construction sites, sustained protection for mangroves and the Aarey forest, and the creation of vertical gardens along metro rail pillars and flyovers.

The Congress has also called for stronger accountability and institutional reform, proposing the establishment of a Mumbai Clean Air War Room, a 24/7 monitoring and rapid-response system, and an air quality management department. Annual air quality audits of municipal wards and monthly review meetings involving NGOs and citizen groups have been outlined. The plan also seeks joint inspection teams for enforcement and stricter action against violators. For long-term structural improvements, the party has proposed mandatory AQI impact assessments for all infrastructure projects, the development of green corridors and breathing zones across Mumbai, and the creation of safe perimeters around major project sites.