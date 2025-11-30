Home / India News / Tamil Nadu ready to support cyclone affected Sri Lanka: CM Stalin

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said the Tamil Nadu government is ready to lend a helping hand to cyclone-wrecked Sri Lanka, by providing food and medicine, through the Union government.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 5:36 PM IST
Stalin said he has directed Chief Secretary N Muruganandam to form a committee of officials to work in coordination with the Central government in this regard.

Meanwhile, the CM said that steps were taken by the state's Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils to safely bring back home passengers from Tamil Nadu stranded in Sri Lanka, and in the first phase, as many as 177 people, including 4 children and 60 women, were brought back to the state on Sunday morning.

Conveying his condolences to the bereaved families in Sri Lanka, the chief minister said that the Tamil Nadu people shared the grief of the people of the island nation.

Topics :M K StalinTamil NaduCycloneIndia-Sri Lanka

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

