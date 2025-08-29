Home / India News / Centre appoints former RBI Governor Urjit Patel as IMF's executive director

Centre appoints former RBI Governor Urjit Patel as IMF's executive director

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has cleared the appointment of former RBI governor Urjit Patel as Executive Director at the IMF for a three-year term

Urjit Patel
Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel | Image: Creative Commons
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 9:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has appointed former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel as the Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to an official order.
 
Patel has been appointed to the post for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
 
A monetary economist, Patel had replaced Raghuram Rajan as RBI governor in 2016. Before that, he served as deputy governor for more than three-and-a-half years.
 
He resigned from the post of RBI governor in 2018 for personal reasons, making his stint one of the shortest. During his tenure, Patel was seen at odds with the government on several issues, including his stance on keeping interest rates high even when inflation had dropped, eventually falling below 1.5 per cent.
 
In 2020, Patel took over as chairman of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP). He had earlier served as vice-president for investment operations in South Asia at the Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

35-year-old Indian Microsoft engineer found dead at Silicon Valley campus

Doctors, psychologists and activists oppose lowering age of consent to 16

People's response to 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar leaves PM shaken: Rahul

Andhra Pradesh to launch family card to track, monitor welfare schemes

Couples should have 3 kids to maintain fertility rate at 2.1: RSS chief

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaUrjit PatelIMFInternational Monetary Fund

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story