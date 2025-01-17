US opens 5th Indian consulate in Bengaluru: Know why it is important

The United States has officially opened its consulate in Bengaluru, marking a new chapter in the strengthening ties between India and the US. The opening ceremony was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and US Ambassador Eric Garcetti.

According to reports, the consulate will temporarily operate from the JW Marriott Hotel on Vittal Mallya Road with limited staff until a permanent building is ready. More details about the services offered will be shared in the coming weeks.

For years, people from Bengaluru and nearby regions had to travel to Chennai or Hyderabad for US visa services. The new consulate in Bengaluru aims to make the process easier, especially for the large number of students and professionals from Karnataka, a state that accounts for 37 per cent of India’s software exports.

The idea of a US consulate in Bengaluru dates back to 2006, when former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy first proposed it. He faced several political delays, but in 2018, he met US Ambassador Kenneth Juster to push for the opening of the consulate. On social media, Kumaraswamy called it a major achievement for Bengaluru.

Karnataka’s IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge also commended the establishment of the consulate, emphasising the city’s role in trade and investments. He noted that such decisions reflect the city’s economic importance, even if they face delays along the way.

Strengthening India-US ties

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti called the consulate opening a milestone in the India-US relationship. He said, “Bengaluru is a city that lives and breathes the US-India relationship. This will only grow stronger.”

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar emphasised how this development is key for both Bengaluru and India-US relations. “Bengaluru, a hub for technology and innovation, plays a vital role in this relationship,” Jaishankar said. He also announced plans to open an Indian consulate in Los Angeles.

Jaishankar highlighted the growing collaboration between the two countries in areas like artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, space, and defense. “Our defense ties have grown significantly. Today, we operate American aircraft like the C-17s and Chinooks,” he said.

US consulates in India and vice versa

The United States has five consulates in India, located in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, along with its Embassy in New Delhi. Similarly, India has five consulates in the United States, located in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New York, and San Francisco, in addition to its Embassy in Washington, DC.

Role of foreign consulates

Consulates serve as a representation of their country in foreign cities, offering various services to their citizens and foreign nationals. For citizens of the home country, consulates assist in emergencies, issue or renew passports, notarise documents, and register vital events such as births and deaths. For foreign nationals, consulates handle visa processing for travel, work, or study, promote cultural exchange, and facilitate trade and investment relations. Additionally, they serve as a platform for diplomatic support and cooperation between the host and home countries.

Rules to set up consulates

Setting up a consulate follows international laws and bilateral agreements, mainly under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (1963). It requires approval from the host country. Both countries must agree on the location and purpose of the consulate. It is usually set up in a major city and operates within a specific region. The host country formally recognizes the consulate, its premises, and its staff.

Consulates have special protections; local authorities cannot enter without permission, and consular staff have limited immunity for official duties. They handle tasks like visas, passports, and support for their citizens, but cannot interfere in the host country's politics.

Staff are approved by the host country, and the head of the consulate is known as the Consul General. If a consulate closes, both countries work together to resolve any pending issues and secure records. These rules help ensure smooth diplomatic relations.