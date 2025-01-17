Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / India outstanding destination for investment in mobility sector: PM Modi

India outstanding destination for investment in mobility sector: PM Modi

Prime Minister said India is focusing on the development of green technology, EVs, hydrogen fuel and biofuels

Modi, Narendra Modi
New Delhi: In this screenshot from @NarendraModi via Youtube Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 1:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India stands as an outstanding destination for every investor looking to shape their future in the mobility sector, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, and assured all government support to investors.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Bharat Mandapam here, the Prime Minister said India is focusing on the development of green technology, EVs, hydrogen fuel and biofuels.

Emphasising that the strength of the 'Make in India' initiative fuels the growth prospects of the country's auto industry, he said sale of EVs is set to increase eight times by the end of the decade.

Modi said the government is working on a mobility system which can support economy and ecology, and create a system which can reduce the country's bill on the import of fossil fuels.

He said 'Make in India' initiative has played a huge role in the development of auto industry.

The initiative has got a push from the PLI (production linked incentive) scheme which has helped in the sales of more than Rs 2.25 lakh crore in the sector. This scheme has created more than 1.5 lakh direct jobs in the automobile sector.

Also Read

Arbitrage funds delivered best gains in 9 years in 2024, shows data

Bet on quality funds amid slowing economic growth, market turbulence

PE investment in real estate rises 6% to $2.82 bn in Apr-Dec 2024: Anarock

National waterways to get Rs 50,000 crore investment over the next 5 years

Quadrant Future Tek allots shares worth Rs 130.5 crore to anchor investors

"Ease of travel is a big priority of India. In the last budget, more than Rs 11 lakh crore were provisioned for the development of infrastructure," the prime minister said, and added the network of multi-lanes and highways were expanded.

Noting that India's automotive industry is both fantastic and future-ready, he said India's auto industry witnessed a 12 per cent annual growth last year and exports too rose significantly.

Encouraging corporates to invest in the sector, Modi said the rising middle class, rapid urbanisation, high quality infrastructure development, and affordable vehicles are going to push automobile sector.

The endeavour, he said, is to develop a complete ecosystem for mobility, the PM said.

He also said it is the right time to invest in battery storage system in India.

The five-day expo which is being held across three venues -- Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in the national capital and India Expo Center and Mart, Greater Noida -- is expected to witness over 100 new launches across automobiles, component products and technologies.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, scheduled from January 17-22, will bring the entire value chain of the mobility ecosystem -- from automobile manufacturers to components, electronics parts, tyre and energy storage makers, and automotive software firms and material recyclers -- under a single umbrella.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE: Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets 14 years in jail in al-Qadir Trust case

Probe incomplete, many still free: RG Kar victim's parents ahead of verdict

No Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi as Supreme Court pauses HC order

Jallikattu, manjuvirattu events leave 7 dead, scores injured in Tamil Nadu

Premium

Answering queries on welfare schemes is bulk of govt fact-check unit's work

Topics :Narendra ModiInvestmentElectric mobility

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story