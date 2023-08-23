Home / India News / US envoy Garcetti underlines connection between nations via Indian diaspora

US envoy Garcetti underlines connection between nations via Indian diaspora

Delivering the keynote address at the Indiaspora G20 forum, Garcetti said the best thing "you can have in life is being comfortable crossing borders, navigating between places"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The US envoy highlighted the profound connection between nations through the Indian diaspora | Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 7:19 AM IST
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Tuesday highlighted the profound connection between nations through the Indian diaspora.

He also said US President Joe Biden had stressed to him the importance of India in the world.

Delivering the keynote address at the Indiaspora G20 forum, Garcetti said the best thing "you can have in life is being comfortable crossing borders, navigating between places".

"We are part of multiple identities. But in reality, we are part of concentric circles," he said.

The US envoy highlighted the profound connection between nations through the Indian diaspora.

His keynote address was on 'The Indian Diaspora - A Bridge between the United States and India'.

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 7:19 AM IST

