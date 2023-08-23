Home / India News / Pune police room gets call about suspected terrorist in Mumbai; probe on

Pune police room gets call about suspected terrorist in Mumbai; probe on

The call was received at around 1 am and the Pune police immediately contacted their counterparts in Mumbai and informed about it

Press Trust of India Pune
Representative image

Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 7:12 AM IST
The Pune police control room received a phone call, originating from the US, in the wee hours of Tuesday in which the person on the other side informed about presence of a "suspected terrorist" in Mumbai, said an official.

The call was received at around 1 am and the Pune police immediately contacted their counterparts in Mumbai and informed about it. "The police control room received a call in which the caller informed us about a particular person in Mumbai, asked us to check on him, and claimed that person is a suspected terrorist. We immediately informed the Mumbai police about the call and they are looking into it," said the official.

He said the call originated from the US. It appears the call was fishy as locations of both the caller and the person about whom he gave information were later traced to America, said another police officer.

PuneterroristMumbaiPolice

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 7:12 AM IST

