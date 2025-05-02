'PM Modi has our full support', says US on Pahalgam terror attack

In the wake of the violent terror attack in Pahalgam , the United States expressed solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism and reiterated its support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The statement comes from US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce during a press briefing on Friday, as Washington maintained high-level diplomatic engagement with both India and Pakistan. “We are monitoring the situation closely. Yesterday, the Secretary spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. As President Donald Trump conveyed to Prime Minister Modi last week, the United States stands strong with India against terrorism, and Prime Minister Modi has our full support,” Bruce said.

She cited a readout of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s conversations held on Thursday with key leaders in New Delhi and Islamabad.

“The Secretary encouraged both countries to work toward a responsible solution that maintains a responsible resolution that maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia. We continue to be in touch with the governments of both countries, as I mentioned, at multiple levels,” she said.

Rubio speaks with Jaishankar, Pak PM Sharif

In separate conversations with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rubio encouraged both countries to de-escalate tensions, news agency PTI reported. Rubio urged Pakistan to cooperate in the investigation of the Pahalgam terror attack.

He informed Sharif about the need to condemn the terror attack that took place in the Valley.

India’s response to Pahalgam attack

Following the Pahalgam attack, India implemented several measures including suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, stopping cross-border trade via the Attari Integrated Check Post, and revoking the Saarc Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals.

PM Modi pledged to pursue the perpetrators and their supporters – implicitly pointing to Pakistan which has a history of backing terror activities in India – to the “ends of the Earth” and inflict the harshest punishment on them “beyond their imagination”.

PM Modi on Tuesday told a high-level meeting comprising the country’s three services chiefs that the armed forces have “complete operational freedom” to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the chiefs of three services.