Delhi-NCR rain: 4 dead, over 100 flights delayed, IMD warns of more storms

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and winds swept through Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) early Friday, causing widespread disruption across air, rail, and road networks. At least four people died, over 100 flights were delayed or diverted, and key city roads were waterlogged as the storm hit during peak morning hours.

Woman and three children killed in Dwarka

Strong winds brought down a neem tree onto a tube well room in Khadkhadi Nahar village, located in Jaffarpur Kalan, Dwarka. The collapse killed a 26-year-old woman, Jyoti, and her three children. Despite rescue efforts by the police and fire brigade, all four were declared dead at RTR Hospital. Ajay, her husband and the property’s owner, sustained minor injuries.

Flights delayed, diverted across northern India

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were severely affected. According to FlightRadar, more than 40 flights were diverted and nearly 100 delayed, with three flights rerouted to Jaipur and Ahmedabad including Bangalore-Delhi and Pune-Delhi services.

“Following the advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department this morning, we would like to confirm that the airport is operating as normal, despite some impact on flight operations due to adverse weather conditions. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates,” said Delhi Airport in an official statement.

Airlines also issued advisories. Air India said on X: “Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed or diverted, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are doing our best to minimise disruptions.”

Also Read

IndiGo added: “Heavy showers in Delhi are impacting flight operations. Stay updated on flight status https://bsmedia.business-standard.combit.ly/31paVKQ or explore flexible rebooking options http://bit.ly/31lwD2y. Please allow extra time to reach the airport due to possible waterlogging en route.”

Train services and road traffic affected

Railway services were also impacted, with 15 to 20 trains delayed in the Delhi division after trees fell on overhead wires. On the roads, traffic movement slowed due to waterlogging and uprooted trees in multiple locations including Dwarka, Khanpur, Lajpat Nagar, RK Puram, Moti Bagh, South Extension, and Minto Road.

Delhi weather alerts and wind speeds

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Friday morning, warning of thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 70 to 80 kmph. This was later downgraded to an orange alert.

Significant wind gusts included:

- Safdarjung: 80 kmph

- Palam: 74 kmph

- Pragati Maidan: 78 kmph

- Jaffarpur: 74 kmph

- Pitampura and Lodi Road: 59 kmph

- Najafgarh: 56 kmph

- IGNOU: 52 kmph

Rainfall recorded by 8:30 am:

- Lodhi Road: 78 mm

- Ridge: 59.2 mm

- Ayanagar: 39.4 mm

- Safdarjung: 77 mm

A sharp temperature drop was recorded, falling from 28-degree Celsius at 5 am to 19-degree Celsius by 5.30 am. IMD data put Delhi’s temperature at 19.8-degree Celsius during the morning peak.

CM Rekha Gupta reviews relief efforts

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited rain-affected areas including Majnu Ka Tilla and ITO to assess the situation and coordinate relief measures with civic agencies. Her office confirmed that teams were deployed to clear debris and restore normalcy.

More thunderstorms expected across India

The IMD has warned that the storm system over Delhi-NCR has moved westward and is likely to affect parts of western Uttar Pradesh. Severe thunderstorms, hail, and strong winds are expected in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh.

In Odisha, the IMD forecast lightning and heavy rainfall in Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Rayagada districts, with wind speeds between 60 to 70 kmph. The department warned of potential damage to thatched huts, crops, trees, and power lines. Residents have been advised to seek shelter in pucca structures, avoid trees and live wires, and suspend farming activity.

Earlier this week, the nor’wester (Kalbaisakhi) swept through Odisha, felling several trees inside Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s official residence. Fire personnel cleared the debris, a senior official confirmed.

Relief from heat, but temporary

Friday’s rain brought a break from the recent heat. However, the IMD has forecast above-normal temperatures across most of India for May. Rainfall in north India is also expected to exceed 109 per cent of the long-period average of 64.1 mm. Frequent thunderstorms may help prevent temperature spikes similar to those seen in May 2024.

[With agency inputs]