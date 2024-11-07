Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Usha Vance's grandaunt in India expresses happiness after US Elections

She suggested two areas for Usha Vance to focus upon, the first being to help India in a way that intelligence is retained in the country, second was to promote the revival of Sanskrit in India

Usha Vance, Usha
Usha Vance is the daughter of Indian immigrants who trace their roots to Andhra Pradesh ~ Photo: Reuters)
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 10:08 AM IST
US Vice-Presidential candidate JD Vance's wife Usha Vance's grand aunt, Professor C Santhamma spoke to ANI and expressed her happiness after the US Polls.

Speaking to ANI, C Santhamma said, "Naturally, I feel happy. She belongs to our family and it is the most important thing".

Describing her connection with Vance, she said, "My relationship is through my husband. My husband has 5 brothers. The eldest brother has 4 children. Usha is the daughter of one of his sons".

She suggested two areas for Usha Vance to focus upon, the first being to help India in a way that intelligence is retained in the country. The second area of attention highlighted by Santhamma was to promote the revival of Sanskrit in India.  Find special coverage on US Presidential Elections here

On being asked about the expectations from the upcoming Trump administration on relationship with India, Santhamma said that the government should engage in positive deliberations and "They should aim at elevating goodness".

Usha Vance is the daughter of Indian immigrants who trace their roots to Andhra Pradesh.

Usha, born and brought up in the US completed her education from prestigious institutions such as the Cambridge and Yale University. 

She met JD Vance during her studies at Yale Law School. She has a successful career in the field of law.

After the results of the US Presidential elections were announced, Vice-President Elect JD Vance expressed his gratitude on the social media platform X, where he congratulated his wife for his success.

Residents of Vadluru village, the residential village of Usha Vance, wife of US Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance, took to the streets to celebrate after Donald Trump crossed the 270-majority mark in US elections.

The village, located in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, India, is where Usha's family originates from.

The celebration in Vadluru village reflects the pride and excitement felt by the Indian-American community, particularly those with Telugu roots. Her husband, JD Vance, ran alongside Donald Trump in the US elections.

Topics :Donald TrumpVice PresidentUS presidential electionUS Elections

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

