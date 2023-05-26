Uttar Pradesh fire dept to get water drones to reach inaccessible areas

UP fire services will soon include water drones in its armoury to help fight tragedies in areas inaccessible for fire tenders.

The trial of one such drone was conducted at Hazratganj recently and officials suggested some changes in the gadget so as to make it more effective in dousing fires in high-rise buildings and narrow lanes.

Mangesh Kumar, chief fire officer (CFO), Lucknow, said, "The department plans to purchase water drones. A company gave a demonstration of the gadget at Hazratganj fire station last week. The drone apparently seemed to be effective, but needed some modifications keeping in mind real-life crisis situations."

He explained that the demonstration drone had a lighter and narrow water pipe.

"But in real-life situations, the drone should be able to carry the heavy water pipes used in fire tenders and also be able to bear the water pressure while carrying out rescue operations. Water drones can be helpful in carrying out rescue operations in high-rise buildings of over 42 metres where fire fighters face difficulty in reaching out," explained Kumar.

The CFO said the hydraulic ladder of the fire department can reach up to 42 metres, but now buildings are over 100 metres in height and these drones could be effective in cases of fire at such heights.

"Water drones could also be helpful reaching out to buildings having narrow passagea where fire tenders can't reach," he emphasised.

Kumar, however, added that the department's technical panel would not clear the purchase order till it is satisfied with the modifications in water drones. He said initially these water drones are planned to be used in select cities.

--IANS

amita/dpb