Just before Holi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed gas subsidy of Rs 1,890 crore to 1.86 crore families in Uttar Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. The scheme was formally launched at the Lok Bhavan Auditorium in Lucknow on Wednesday. Ministers from all districts joined the event via video conferencing.

“While people once had to pay bribes for gas connections, today, 10 crore families across the country have received this facility free of cost. Additionally, free gas cylinders are being provided on Holi and Diwali.” He emphasized that this year, Holi and Ramzan coincide, ensuring that all communities benefit from this initiative,” CM Adityanath said, addressing the event.

The Chief Minister recalled that the Ujjwala Yojana was launched in 2016 and has since benefited 10 crore families nationwide, including nearly two crore in Uttar Pradesh.

He mentioned that in the 2021 election, the government has promised to provide free gas cylinders on Holi and Diwali, saying, “Since then, the initiative has been implemented annually to help people celebrate their festivals easily. With Holi and Ramzan falling together this year, the scheme will bring joy to even more households.”

CM on food security

Focusing on food security, the Chief Minister said, “80,000 ration dealers in Uttar Pradesh are distributing free rations to 15 crore people through 3.6 crore ration cards. Since 2017, e-POS machines have brought transparency to the ration distribution system, effectively curbing black marketing. For the past five years, including the Covid-19 crisis, free rations have been provided every month to 80 crore people nationwide, including 15 crore beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh.”

CM Adityanath also spoke about supporting underprivileged families, farmers, and daughters, mentioning that 22 lakh daughters in the state have received Rs 25,000 each for education, while four lakh have been married under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana. He announced that from April 2025, marriage assistance for daughters will be increased to Rs 1 lakh. Additionally, meritorious girls will receive scooters after board exam results, and working women will be provided residential facilities under the Ahilyabai Holkar scheme.

For farmers, the Chief Minister said, “The government has increased the wheat procurement price by Rs 150, raising it to Rs 2,425 per quintal.” He said, ration shops in rural areas are being converted into Annapurna Bhawans, where essential goods, electricity bill payment facilities, and warehousing will be available under one roof. “The construction of over 2,000 Annapurna Bhawans is currently underway. Additionally, village secretariats now provide online services for income, caste, birth, and death certificates, making essential services more accessible to the people,” CM Adityanath said.

The progress of Uttar Pradesh

Discussing Uttar Pradesh’s progress, CM Adityanath said the state, once considered a BIMARU state, has now become India’s second-largest economy. He also stated that India will be the world’s third-largest economy by 2027.

Speaking about the recently concluded Mahakumbh, he noted that over 66.3 crore devotees participated, showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s spiritual and cultural significance. He praised the efforts of government officers and employees, saying their dedication has improved the state’s global reputation.

CM Adityanath urged those who have not yet registered for the Ujjwala Yojana to do so soon. He also encouraged everyone to celebrate Holi peacefully. To mark the occasion, he interacted with beneficiaries and gas distribution officials and took photographs with them.

