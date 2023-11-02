Uttar Pradesh tops in providing benefits of PM SVANidhi scheme

The Uttar Pradesh government has achieved remarkable success in extensively implementing both state and central schemes for the welfare of people, making them accessible to all segments of society, said an official statement from government of UP on Thursday.

The state holds the top position in the nation for effectively extending the benefits of eight central government's schemes to the citizens under SVANidhi se Samriddhi Yojana, added the statement.

UP stands out for its excellent performance in delivering the benefits of the PM SVANidhi Yojana, a central government initiative designed to provide financial assistance to street vendors, who faced unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's effective monitoring, more than 22 lakh street vendors and their families have so far benefitted from eight central schemes, which is a record. The benefits of these schemes were provided by the Central Government in three phases to the Municipal Corporation, Municipality and Nagar Panchayats respectively.

Dr Anil Kumar, the Director of the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA), emphasized that Chief Minister Yogi is committed to ensuring that the benefits of both state and central schemes reach all segments of the state's population.

He has issued explicit directives to all the departments, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that the advantages of these schemes are extended to every individual, without any discrimination based on religion or caste.

He said that CM Yogi personally monitors and conducts review meetings to ensure the equitable distribution of benefits of welfare schemes to the people. As a result of these efforts, Uttar Pradesh has achieved the top position nationwide in implementing all 8 central schemes related to PM SVANidhi.

On the basis of the applications received under PM SVANidhi Yojana, the state has successfully provided the first installment of loan to 12,08,605 beneficiaries, the second installment to 3,84,487 beneficiaries, and the third to 29,908 beneficiaries.

Over 16,23,000 beneficiaries in the state have received loans, amounting to approximately Rs 2127.11 crore, with a ratio of 85.64 per cent. Furthermore, over 6,04,566 street vendors in the state have managed to repay their loans, after benefiting from the PM SVANidhi scheme.

It's worth noting that PM SVANidhi offers loans in three phases, with the first instalment being Rs 10,000, the second at Rs 20,000, and the third at Rs 50,000, he informed.

The SUDA Director said that under PM SVANidhi Yojana, vendors and their families get the benefits of 8 central schemes, namely PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, PM Suraksha Bima, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Account, One Nation One Ration Card, Janani Suraksha Yojana, PM Matru Vandana Yojana, PM-SYM and registration under BOCW scheme are being given.

The benefit of this scheme has been provided to a total of 17,65,975 people in the first phase, 3,62,313 in the second phase, and 87,503 in the third phase. To date, 22,15,791 people in the state have benefitted from 8 central schemes, constituting 76.86 per cent of the total number.

Uttar Pradesh leads the country in digital transactions conducted by vendors, with 6,57,572 active digital vendors, accounting for 56.4 per cent of the total. Digital transactions have been carried out a total of 198.78 crore times, he further added.