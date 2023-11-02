Home / India News / Metro to run 20 extra train trips from Nov 3: DMRC after Grap-III

Metro to run 20 extra train trips from Nov 3: DMRC after Grap-III

Delhi Metro is already running 40 additional train trips on weekdays (Monday-Friday) from October 25 onwards when GRAP-II stage had come into force

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 11:28 PM IST
Delhi Metro will run 20 extra train trips across its network starting November 3 in view of the measures taken by pollution control authorities on Thursday to encourage more and more people to use public transport in Delhi and neighbouring cities, officials said.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 402 at 5 pm, prompting the Centre's pollution control panel imposed Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) that is implemented in the region during the winter season.

"In view of the implementation of GRAP-III stage to combat pollution in Delhi, the DMRC will be further adding 20 extra trips across its network starting tomorrow i.e, 3rd November 2023 (Friday)," the DMRC said in a statement.

Delhi Metro is already running 40 additional train trips on weekdays (Monday-Friday) from October 25 onwards when GRAP-II stage had come into force.

"Thus, from tomorrow, the DMRC will be running a total of 60 additional trips as part of its measures taken under GRAP to encourage more and more people to use public transport in Delhi-NCR," it added.

The Centre's pollution control panel on Thursday issued directions to ban non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR and the entry of diesel-guzzling trucks into the capital as the air quality in the city entered the 'severe' category.

GRAP categorises actions into four stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).

Stage III of GRAP involves a complete halt on construction and demolition work except for essential government projects, mining and stone crushing.

Topics :DelhiMetro

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

