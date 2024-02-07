Home / India News / Uttarakhand Assembly passes Uniform Civil Code Bill during special session

Uttarakhand Assembly passes Uniform Civil Code Bill during special session

The Bill was introduced in the assembly a day earlier and the opposition had suggested that it should be sent to a select committee of the House first

Image : x @ANI
Press Trust of India Dehradun

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 6:51 PM IST
The Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill, which may serve as template for other BJP-run states to enact similar legislation.

The Bill was introduced in the assembly a day earlier and the opposition had suggested that it should be sent to a select committee of the House first.

Once the Bill gets the governor's consent, Uttarakhand will become the first state after independence to get a common law on marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance for all citizens, irrespective of their religion.

Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Assembly BJP

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

