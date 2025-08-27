Uttarakhand CM announces ₹5 lakh aid for flash flood victims in state

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced financial assistance of five lakh rupees each for families whose houses were damaged and for the families of those who died in the Tharali and Dharali flash floods, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Adding further, the official statement read, "In the meeting held on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the state government is fully standing with the disaster-affected people. Be it Dharali, Tharali, Syanachatti or Pauri, relief and rescue operations were carried out on a war footing everywhere. The response time was commendable."

The statement further highlighted that arrangements will be made for better rehabilitation. "He praised the work being done by the District Magistrates of Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Pauri during the disaster. He said that every possible arrangement will be made for the better rehabilitation of the disaster-affected people."

ALSO READ: Operation Kalanemi: Over 4K verifications, 300 arrests made in Uttarakhand "No stone will be left unturned at the government level. The disaster-affected people are our own people, not only the state government, but the central government is also standing strongly with them,' concluded the official statement. Earlier, Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (retd) visited the disaster-affected areas of Dharali, Harsil and Mukhaba in Uttarkashi district and met the affected families. He also took stock of the situation of relief and security operations. During his visit to Mukhaba, the Governor on Monday held discussions with officials from the District Administration, Army, NDRF, SDRF and other security agencies. He also received detailed information about the progress of disaster management, relief, and security operations.