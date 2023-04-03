Uttarakhand CM Dhami to meet PM Modi today, will invite him for visit

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be holding a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here in the national capital today, officials said.

The CM left for Delhi on Sunday afternoon for the meeting scheduled at 11 am today.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, along with holding discussions on plans for the state's development, the CM will also invite Prime Modi to visit Uttarakhand when the gates of the Chardham are opened later this month.

CM Dhami will be on a two-day tour of Delhi, informed the Chief Minister's Office.

The CM will also meet Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav at 2 pm and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 5 pm later in the day, it added.

Earlier, on March 31, Dhami thanked Prime Minister Modi and the Central government, saying that Rs 23.28 crore was sanctioned to Uttarakhand under the Agriculture Development Scheme and a further Rs 34.66 crore was released as a financial incentive under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), by the Central government.

In December 2022, CM Dhami held a meeting with Prime Minister Modi in the national capital and discussed development-related issues.