Delhiites woke up to a sunny morning with the minimum temperature settling two notches below the season's average at 16.8 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

At 8.30 am, the relative humidity stood at 75 per cent.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies that will turn partly cloudy towards the afternoon.