60 injured, curfew imposed in Uttarakhand's Haldwani after violence

Police said most of the around 60 people hospitalised after the violence in the city's Banbhoolpura area were police personnel and municipal workers involved in the demolition of a local madrasa

uttarakhand, curfew

Security personnel at the site after a group of protestors hurled stones and set vehicles on fire after officials demolished a madrasa, in Haldwani (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Haldwani (Uttarakhand)
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Curfew was imposed here Thursday after local residents set vehicles on fire and hurled stones, injuring at least 60 people, over the demolition of an illegally built madrasa.
Police said most of the around 60 people hospitalised after the violence in the city's Banbhoolpura area were police personnel and municipal workers involved in the demolition of a local madrasa.
Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Mena said a notice was served earlier on the madrasa constructed illegally on government land.
A large number of local people gathered to resist the demolition team when it arrived, escorted by policemen.
As a bulldozer razed the madrasa, mobs pelted stones at policemen and set fire to vehicles.
Additional force was summoned to the area, police said.
In state capital Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushcart Singh Dhabi summoned a meeting of senior officials. A curfew was announced in the entire Halwani city.
SSP Mena said the demolition was carried out in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Panda Upadhyay, City Magistrate Richa Singh and SDM Paritosh Verma.

Topics : Uttarakhand Curfew communal violence

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

