Haldwani violence: Attack was pre-planned, says Nainital DM. 10 points

The entire Haldwani city has been reeling under curfew since the violence amid heightened security measures.

A day after major violence broke out in Uttarakhand's Haldwani over the demolition of an "illegally" built structure, Nainital DM Vandana Singh, on Friday issued an official statement, saying the action was not isolated in nature and the demolished structure was not an officially recognised madrasa.

Singh said the demolition action was done after the High Court's order against encroachment at various places in Haldwani. "It is an empty property that has two structures, which is not registered as a religious structure or has been given any such recognition. Some call the structure a madrasa…," she said.

10 updates on the violence given by Nainital DM:

Mob attacked the team with stones, petrol bombs

1) On the violence, she said, "Despite the entire process being carried out properly, a large mob, within half an hour, attacked our municipal corporation team..."



#WATCH | Haldwani violence | DM Nainital, Vandana Singh says, "The demolition drive started peacefully, the force was deployed for prevention...Stones were pelted on our Municipal Corporation's team...It was planned that the day the demolition drive will be conducted the forces… pic.twitter.com/JL098EatbW February 9, 2024 2) "...Stones were pelted on our team...It was planned that, the day the demolition drive would be conducted, the forces would be attacked...The first mob with stones were dispersed and the second mob that came in had petrol bombs. This was unprovoked and our team did not use any force…," she said.

Demolition done after HC's order

3) On the HC's order, she noted that notice and time were given for a hearing over the matter. Some people approached the HC and were given time, for those who weren't given time, the demolition drive was conducted by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the municipal corporation, she added.

4) "We decided to continue the demolition drive because there was no stay on the assets...No actions were taken (by Police and administration) to cause harm to life and property...the demolition drive began peacefully," she said.

Violence spread to other areas

5) "Maximum force was used for the protest of the police station...As soon as they (the mob) were dispersed from the police station, they headed to the Gandhi Nagar area...Efforts were made (by the mob) to terrorise the area...Our priority was to protect the police station and then ensure that no loss of life or property occurred in Gandhi Nagar…," she informed.

6) "...Later, the police station was surrounded by the mob and those inside the police station were not allowed to come out. They were first pelted with stones and then attacked by petrol bombs. The vehicles outside the station were set on fire...Tear gas and water cannons were used only to safeguard the police station…," she noted.

Two died in the violence, says DM

7) On the death toll, Singh clarified that according to official information, two people have died in the incident.

She also said that another press briefing will be done in the evening.

Uttarakhand on high alert

8) The entire Haldwani city has been reeling under curfew since the violence amid heightened security measures to control the law and order situation. The violence, which broke out in the Banbhoolpura area, has left over 100 police personnel injured.

A shoot-at-sight order was issued on Thursday following the violence. According to earlier reports, it was said that four people had died.

9) Internet services remain suspended in the city while schools and colleges have been closed in view of the tensions.

10) To maintain law and order, paramilitary forces, along with other arrangements, are being deployed in the city, Singh said. The Uttarakhand government has also put a high alert in the state.

Singh also urged everyone to refrain from making the incident a communal or sensitive issue. She clarified that no particular community was involved in the retaliation.