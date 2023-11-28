Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: How workers were rescued after 17 days





The multiple-agency led rescue efforts initial plan was to rescue workers through horizontal drilling with the expertise of international tunnelling experts. However, in the final stretch of the operation, the banned manual "rat-hole"-mining technique was employed after high-tech machines, or augers, failed to drill through the nearly 60 metres of rock that has threatened to bury the workers.



The workers were pulled out through a passageway made of welded pipes which rescuers previously pushed through rocks.

They survived on food and oxygen supplied through narrow steel pipes. According to offiicials, all the workers are in good health.

Silkyara tunnel and the collapse

The 4.5 km-long Silkyara tunnel is part of the Centre's Char Dham project aimed to provide all-weather connectivity between four Hindu shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. The tunnel connects Silkyara and Dandalgaon in the Uttarkashi district. Once complete, the tunnel is expected to cut down travel time between the two cities by an hour.

Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering Company Limited is constructing the tunnel.

On November 12, a section of the tunnel between 205 and 260 metres from Silkyara collapsed. Workers were beyond 260 metres and got trapped as the exit was blocked.

What is the reason for the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse?

The government has said that there will be a probe into the reason for the collapse. However, several theories are floating on the internet. One such theory states that a landslide in the region led to the collapse. Another said that it was triggered by a blast carried out by the team.

Media reports have also stated that the hasty development of the fragile Himalayan region may also be a reason for the collapse. The exact reason, however, will only be ascertained after the government probe.

The rescue operation

The drilling was, till last week, being carried out by an auger machine. It is also known as a horizontal boring machine or directional drill. It creates horizontal bores without disturbing the surface. The machine got stuck on November 24. By Monday evening, the last bit of the stuck auger was cut out, and a steel pipe was inserted further into the partially complete escape passage.

The failure of the auger machine forced the officials to focus on an alternative option -- drilling down from above the tunnel, also known as vertical drilling.

For the horizontal option, the rescue officials decided that experts in rat-hole mining techniques would handle the final stretch.

What is rat-hole mining?

Rat-hole mining is a technique where mines are dug manually by workers using hand-held tools. These mines, which are of small size, were primarily used for extracting coal. The miners dug small pits, not more than 4 feet wide, to reach the coal. Once they reach the seam, tunnels are made sideways. It derives its name from the kind of tunnels rats dig, small and long.

This practice was banned by the National Green Tribunal in 2014 for being unscientific. However, it continues to be in practice in several states, especially in the Northeast region of India. These states argue that there is no feasible mining option in the region.

The rescue operation in Uttarakhand

After the augur machine failed to cut through the debris, 12 men who specialised in rat mining were flown in from New Delhi to carry out the rescue operation. Since Monday, the miners have been at work inside an 800 mm pipe to remove the debris. They are using a shovel and some special tools. For oxygen, they have been provided with a blower.

The rat-hole mining experts dug the last two metres of the rubble. An eight-bed makeshift health centre had been set up inside the tunnel to provide immediate medical care to the workers after their evacuation.

Ambulances were lined up at the mouth of the tunnel to rush the rescued workers to the community health centre about 30 kilometres away, after the initial checkup at the site.

A stretch of mud road was re-laid to make the passage of ambulances easier. Stretchers were taken inside the mouth of the tunnel.

A special ward with 41 oxygen-supported beds was readied days earlier at the community health centre in Chinyalisaur, about 30 km from Silkyara. Doctors are standing by and arrangements have been made to fly the workers to more advanced hospitals if needed.