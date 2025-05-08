Delhi braces for more rain, thunderstorms today amid ongoing cool spell

Delhi residents woke up to pleasant weather as the city continues to enjoy a spell of relief from the scorching heat after rainfall in some parts of the city. Following intense hot weather conditions towards the end of April, the city experienced heavy rain and thunderstorms on May 2. Ever since, intermittent drizzles and a drop in maximum temperatures have kept the weather relatively cool. The rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected to continue over the coming days.
Today's forecast: Rainfall, strong winds, and thunderstormsThe India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Thursday in the national capital. Strong surface winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are also expected. The maximum temperature is likely to stay around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will fall to around 28 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The weather department has put a yellow alert in place for May 8, and has urged the public to take necessary precautions for safety.
Weather forecast for the weekResidents can expect relief from the heat until May 11, with thunderstorms, rainfall, and a dip in maximum temperatures forecast. Thunderstorms accompanied by rain and gusty winds are likely to continue until May 9, while cloudy skies will persist through Thursday. Strong surface winds, reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph during storms, will also be seen. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 31 and 36 degrees Celsius.
Air quality remains in ‘moderate’ categoryAir quality in Delhi remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Thursday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 148 at 7 am, compared to 132 at the same time a day earlier. The AQI across Delhi-NCR also moved to the ‘moderate’ or ‘satisfactory’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 152 at 4 pm on May 7. In Gurugram, the AQI dropped to 160, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 116 and 88, respectively, while Ghaziabad’s AQI stood at 110.
According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.