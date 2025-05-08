JNU teachers begin month-long protest over promotions, probation delays

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) has announced a series of peaceful demonstrations throughout May to highlight long-pending issues related to faculty promotions, confirmations and probation extensions.

There was no immediate response available from the university administration.

Calling the campaign a "Month of Protests," JNUTA said the move comes after repeated delays in the processing of Career Advancement Scheme promotions and confirmations.

The association also flagged concerns over the extension of probation periods of some faculty members, which it described as departure from established norms.

"These unresolved matters have had an adverse impact on the morale of the faculty and reflect larger procedural and governance concerns within the university," JNUTA said in a statement.

The protest will begin on May 8 with a mass delegation rallying to the office of the dean of the School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies.

Similar demonstrations are planned at offices of the deans of Social Sciences, International Studies, Life Sciences, Computer and Systems Sciences, and Biotechnology in the following weeks.

The JNUTA noted that the Deans, as members of selection committees and the Executive Council, play a key role in forwarding and recommending faculty-related decisions, and therefore have a responsibility to ensure that the processes are fair and transparent.

Later in the month, the association plans to take its campaign to the offices of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell chairperson, the registrar, and eventually the vice-chancellor. JNUTA said it remains hopeful that the administration will respond constructively and work towards a timely resolution of the issues raised.

"We remain open to dialogue and are committed to working within institutional frameworks. However, it is important that these concerns are addressed in a manner that upholds the academic and professional integrity of the university," the association said.