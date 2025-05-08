Home / India News / JNU teachers begin month-long protest over promotions, probation delays

JNU teachers begin month-long protest over promotions, probation delays

Calling the campaign a "Month of Protests," JNUTA said the move comes after repeated delays in the processing of Career Advancement Scheme promotions and confirmations

JNU (Photo: Wikipedia)
The protest will begin on May 8 with a mass delegation rallying to the office of the dean of the School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies (Photo: Wikipedia)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 7:01 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) has announced a series of peaceful demonstrations throughout May to highlight long-pending issues related to faculty promotions, confirmations and probation extensions.

There was no immediate response available from the university administration.

Calling the campaign a "Month of Protests," JNUTA said the move comes after repeated delays in the processing of Career Advancement Scheme promotions and confirmations.

The association also flagged concerns over the extension of probation periods of some faculty members, which it described as departure from established norms.

"These unresolved matters have had an adverse impact on the morale of the faculty and reflect larger procedural and governance concerns within the university," JNUTA said in a statement.

The protest will begin on May 8 with a mass delegation rallying to the office of the dean of the School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies.

Also Read

Illegal migration reshaping Delhi's demography, impacting polls: JNU report

'Poor safety measure': Fire breaks out at JNU hostel, no injuries reported

JNU warns against screening banned BBC documentary, AISF to defy advisory

JNU received 151 complaints of sexual harassment since 2017, reveals data

A decade of student protest in India: What made the youth hit the streets?

Similar demonstrations are planned at offices of the deans of Social Sciences, International Studies, Life Sciences, Computer and Systems Sciences, and Biotechnology in the following weeks.

The JNUTA noted that the Deans, as members of selection committees and the Executive Council, play a key role in forwarding and recommending faculty-related decisions, and therefore have a responsibility to ensure that the processes are fair and transparent.

Later in the month, the association plans to take its campaign to the offices of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell chairperson, the registrar, and eventually the vice-chancellor. JNUTA said it remains hopeful that the administration will respond constructively and work towards a timely resolution of the issues raised.

"We remain open to dialogue and are committed to working within institutional frameworks. However, it is important that these concerns are addressed in a manner that upholds the academic and professional integrity of the university," the association said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Over 30% girls, 13% boys in India sexually violated before age 18: Lancet

Cabinet approves Rs 11,829-cr expansion of five IITs, 6,576 new seats added

Govt issues Letter of Intent to Starlink for satellite internet rollout

Land compensation must reflect equity, justice and fairness: Supreme Court

India to launch 52 spy satellites over next five years: INSPACe chairman

Topics :Jawaharlal Nehru UniversityDelhiIndian Universities

First Published: May 08 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story