Padma Awards 2026: Uday Kotak, Dharmendra, Rohit Sharma honoured

The Ministry of Home Affairs on January 25 announced the Padma Awards list for 2026. The Padma Awards, among India’s highest civilian honours, are announced every year on the eve of Republic Day. They are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a higher order; and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field of activity.

The Ministry announced 131 Padma awards for 2026, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri which include two cases in which the award for two individuals is counted as one.

Family of late Achuthanandan welcomes Padma Vibhushan honour

Family members of late Marxist veteran and former Kerala CM V S Achuthanandan expressed joy over the Padma Vibhushan being conferred on him posthumously.

"The honour given to my father is very valuable, and we are happy to accept it," his son V A Arun Kumar said.

"He was a man who took part in and led the freedom movement. Such honours should happen, and we always hope for them," he said, adding that it is a happy moment for the family.

Former Kerala chief minister and veteran communist leader V S Achuthanandan and actor Dharmendra have been awarded the second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan, posthumously for 2026, the Home Ministry said on Sunday.