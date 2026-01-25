Associate Sponsors

Padma Awards 2026: Uday Kotak, Dharmendra, Rohit Sharma honoured

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar awarded Padma Shri. Check full list

padma awards
(From left) Uday Kotak; Dharmendra; Rohit Sharma
Saurabh Thakur New Delhi
9 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2026 | 7:48 PM IST
The Ministry of Home Affairs on January 25 announced the Padma Awards list for 2026. The Padma Awards, among India’s highest civilian honours, are announced every year on the eve of Republic Day. They are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a higher order; and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field of activity. 
The Ministry announced 131 Padma awards for 2026, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri which include two cases in which the award for two individuals is counted as one. 
V S Achuthanandan
 
Former Kerala chief minister and veteran communist leader V S Achuthanandan and actor Dharmendra have been awarded the second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan, posthumously for 2026, the Home Ministry said on Sunday. 
Family of late Achuthanandan welcomes Padma Vibhushan honour
 
Family members of late Marxist veteran and former Kerala CM V S Achuthanandan expressed joy over the Padma Vibhushan being conferred on him posthumously.
 
"The honour given to my father is very valuable, and we are happy to accept it," his son V A Arun Kumar said.
 
"He was a man who took part in and led the freedom movement. Such honours should happen, and we always hope for them," he said, adding that it is a happy moment for the family.
 
 
 
 
Playback singer Alka Yagnik, former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, actor Mammootty and banker Uday Kotak are among those awarded the Padma Bhushan. 
Former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas for public affairs, Hindustani classical musician and violinist N Rajam in art, and eminent Malayalam journalist P Narayanan in literature and education have been awarded the Padma Vibhushan, it said. 
 
Ad guru Piyush Pandey, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder Shibu Soren and BJP leader VK Malhotra have been awarded the Padma Bhushan, while actor and comedian Satish Shah has been awarded the Padma Shri posthumously, it said. 
Ninety awardees are women, and the list includes six persons from the category of foreigners, NRI, PIO and OCI, and 16 posthumous awardees, it said. 
Harmanpreet Kaur
 
Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj has been awarded the Padma Bhushan; cricketer Rohit Sharma, women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur and hockey player Savita Punia have been awarded the Padma Shri, the statement said.
 
Former Jawaharlal Nehru University vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, former Prasar Bharati chief executive officer Shashi Shekhar Vempati, and actors R Madhavan and Prosenjit Chatterjee are also among those awarded the Padma Shri, the ministry said. 

Here's the full list

Padma Vibhushan 

 
  • Shri Dharmendra Singh Deol (Posthumous) — Art — Maharashtra

  •  

  • Shri K T Thomas — Public Affairs — Kerala

  •  

  • Ms. N Rajam — Art — Uttar Pradesh

  •  

  • Shri P Narayanan — Literature & Education — Kerala

  •  

  • Shri V S Achuthanandhan (Posthumous) — Public Affairs — Kerala
    •  

    Padma Bhushan

    • Ms. Alka Yagnik — Art — Maharashtra 
    • Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari — Public Affairs — Uttarakhand

    •  

    • Shri Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy — Medicine — Tamil Nadu

    •  

    • Shri Mammootty — Art — Kerala

    •  

    • Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu — Medicine — USA

    •  

    • Shri Piyush Pandey (Posthumous) — Art — Maharashtra

    •  

    • Shri S K M Maeilanandhan — Social Work — Tamil Nadu

    •  

  • Shri Shatavadhani R Ganesh — Art — Karnataka

  •  

  • Shri Shibu Soren (Posthumous) — Public Affairs — Jharkhand

  •  

  • Shri Uday Kotak — Trade & Industry — Maharashtra

  •  

  • Shri V K Malhotra (Posthumous) — Public Affairs — Delhi

  •  

  • Shri Vellappally Natesan — Public Affairs — Kerala

  •  

  • Shri Vijay Amritraj — Sports — USA

    • Padma Shri

     
    • Shri A E Muthunayagam — Science & Engineering — Kerala

    •  

    • Shri Anil Kumar Rastogi — Art — Uttar Pradesh

    •  

    • Shri Anke Gowda M. — Social Work — Karnataka

    •  

    • Ms. Armida Fernandez — Medicine — Maharashtra

    •  

    • Shri Arvind Vaidya — Art — Gujarat

    •  

  • Shri Ashok Khade — Trade & Industry — Maharashtra

  •  

  • Shri Ashok Kumar Singh — Science & Engineering — Uttar Pradesh

  •  

  • Shri Asok Kumar Haldar — Literature & Education — West Bengal

  •  

  • Shri Baldev Singh — Sports — Punjab

  •  

  • Shri Bhagwandas Raikwar — Sports — Madhya Pradesh

  •  

  • Shri Bharat Singh Bharti — Art — Bihar

  •  

  • Shri Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda — Art — Maharashtra

  •  

  • Shri Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous) — Art — Bihar

  •  

  • Shri Brij Lal Bhat — Social Work — J&K

  •  

  • Shri Buddha Rashmi Mani — Archaeology — Uttar Pradesh

  •  

  • Dr. Budhri Tati — Social Work — Chhattisgarh

  •  

  • Shri Chandramouli Gaddamanugu — Science & Engineering — Telangana

  •  

  • Shri Charan Hembram — Literature & Education — Odisha

  •  

  • Shri Chiranji Lal Yadav — Art — Uttar Pradesh

  •  

  • Ms. Deepika Reddy — Art — Telangana

  •  

  • Shri Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya — Art — Gujarat

  •  

  • Shri Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad — Art — Andhra Pradesh

  •  

  • Shri Gafruddin Mewati Jogi — Art — Rajasthan

  •  

  • Shri Gambir Singh Yonzone — Literature & Education — West Bengal

  •  

  • Shri Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous) — Art — Andhra Pradesh

  •  

  • Ms. Gayatri Balasubramanian & Ms. Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo) — Art — Tamil Nadu

  •  

  • Shri Gopal Ji Trivedi — Science & Engineering — Bihar

  •  

  • Shri Guduru Venkat Rao — Medicine — Telangana

  •  

  • Shri H V Hande — Medicine — Tamil Nadu

  •  

  • Shri Hally War — Social Work — Meghalaya

  •  

  • Shri Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous) — Art — West Bengal

  •  

  • Shri Haricharan Saikia — Art — Assam

  •  

  • Ms. Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar — Sports — Punjab

  •  

  • Shri Inderjit Singh Sidhu — Social Work — Chandigarh

  •  

  • Shri Janardan Bapurao Bothe — Social Work — Maharashtra

  •  

  • Shri Jogesh Deuri — Agriculture — Assam

  •  

  • Shri Juzer Vasi — Science & Engineering — Maharashtra

  •  

  • Shri Jyotish Debnath — Art — West Bengal

  •  

  • Shri K Pajanivel — Sports — Puducherry

  •  

  • Shri K Ramasamy — Science & Engineering — Tamil Nadu

  •  

  • Shri K Vijay Kumar — Civil Service — Tamil Nadu

  •  

  • Shri Kabindra Purkayastha (Posthumous) — Public Affairs — Assam

  •  

  • Shri Kailash Chandra Pant — Literature & Education — Madhya Pradesh

  •  

  • Ms. Kalamandalam Vimala Menon — Art — Kerala

  •  

  • Shri Kewal Krishan Thakral — Medicine — Uttar Pradesh

  •  

  • Shri Khem Raj Sundriyal — Art — Haryana

  •  

  • Ms. Kollakal Devaki Amma G — Social Work — Kerala

  •  

  • Shri Krishnamurty Balasubramanian — Science & Engineering — Telangana

  •  

  • Shri Kumar Bose — Art — West Bengal

  •  

  • Shri Kumarasamy Thangaraj — Science & Engineering — Telangana

  •  

  • Prof. Lars-Christian Koch — Art — Germany

  •  

  • Ms. Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova — Literature & Education — Russia

  •  

  • Shri Madhavan Ranganathan — Art — Maharashtra

  •  

  • Shri Maganti Murali Mohan — Art — Andhra Pradesh

  •  

  • Shri Mahendra Kumar Mishra — Literature & Education — Odisha

  •  

  • Shri Mahendra Nath Roy — Literature & Education — West Bengal

  •  

  • Shri Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar — Literature & Education — Delhi

  •  

  • Ms. Mangala Kapoor — Literature & Education — Uttar Pradesh

  •  

  • Shri Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai — Art — Gujarat

  •  

  • Shri Mohan Nagar — Social Work — Madhya Pradesh

  •  

  • Shri Narayan Vyas — Archaeology — Madhya Pradesh

  •  

  • Shri Naresh Chandra Dev Varma — Literature & Education — Tripura

  •  

  • Shri Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala — Social Work — Gujarat

  •  

  • Shri Nuruddin Ahmed — Art — Assam

  •  

  • Shri Othuvaar Thiruthani Swaminathan — Art — Tamil Nadu

  •  

  • Dr. Padma Gurmet — Medicine — Ladakh

  •  

  • Shri Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy — Medicine — Telangana

  •  

  • Ms. Pokhila Lekthepi — Art — Assam

  •  

  • Dr. Prabhakar Basavprabhu Kore — Literature & Education — Karnataka

  •  

  • Shri Prateek Sharma — Medicine — USA

  •  

  • Shri Praveen Kumar — Sports — Uttar Pradesh

  •  

  • Shri Prem Lal Gautam — Science & Engineering — Himachal Pradesh

  •  

  • Shri Prosenjit Chatterjee — Art — West Bengal

  •  

  • Dr. Punniamurthy Natesan — Medicine — Tamil Nadu

  •  

  • Shri R Krishnan (Posthumous) — Art — Tamil Nadu

  •  

  • Shri R V S Mani — Civil Service — Delhi

  •  

  • Shri Rabilal Tudu — Literature & Education — West Bengal

  •  

  • Shri Raghupat Singh (Posthumous) — Agriculture — Uttar Pradesh

  •  

  • Shri Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar — Art — Maharashtra

  •  

  • Shri Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar — Art — Tamil Nadu

  •  

  • Shri Rajendra Prasad — Medicine — Uttar Pradesh

  •  

  • Shri Rama Reddy Mamidi (Posthumous) — Animal Husbandry — Telangana

  •  

  • Shri Ramamurthy Sreedher — Radio Broadcasting — Delhi

  •  

  • Shri Ramchandra Godbole & Ms. Suneeta Godbole (Duo) — Medicine — Chhattisgarh

  •  

  • Shri Ratilal Borisagar — Literature & Education — Gujarat

  •  

  • Shri Rohit Sharma — Sports — Maharashtra

  •  

  • Ms. S G Susheelamma — Social Work — Karnataka

  •  

  • Shri Sangyusang S Pongener — Art — Nagaland

  •  

  • Sant Niranjan Dass — Spiritualism — Punjab

  •  

  • Shri Sarat Kumar Patra — Art — Odisha

  •  

  • Shri Saroj Mandal — Medicine — West Bengal

  •  

  • Shri Satish Shah (Posthumous) — Art — Maharashtra

  •  

  • Shri Satyanarayan Nuwal — Trade & Industry — Maharashtra

  •  

  • Ms. Savita Punia — Sports — Haryana

  •  

  • Prof. Shafi Shauq — Literature & Education — J&K

  •  

  • Shri Shashi Shekhar Vempati — Literature & Education — Karnataka

  •  

  • Shri Shrirang Devaba Lad — Agriculture — Maharashtra

  •  

  • Ms. Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar — Science & Engineering — Karnataka

  •  

  • Shri Shyam Sundar — Medicine — Uttar Pradesh

  •  

  • Shri Simanchal Patro — Art — Odisha

  •  

  • Ms. Sivasankari — Literature & Education — Tamil Nadu

  •  

  • Dr. Suresh Hanagavadi — Medicine — Karnataka

  •  

  • Swami Brahmdev Ji Maharaj — Social Work — Rajasthan

  •  

  • Shri T T Jagannathan (Posthumous) — Trade & Industry — Karnataka

  •  

  • Shri Taga Ram Bheel — Art — Rajasthan

  •  

  • Shri Tarun Bhattacharya — Art — West Bengal

  •  

  • Shri Techi Gubin — Social Work — Arunachal Pradesh

  •  

  • Shri Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam — Art — Tamil Nadu

  •  

  • Ms. Tripti Mukherjee — Art — West Bengal

  •  

  • Shri Veezhinathan Kamakoti — Science & Engineering — Tamil Nadu

  •  

  • Shri Vempaty Kutumba Sastry — Literature & Education — Andhra Pradesh

  •  

  • Shri Vladimer Mestvirishvili (Posthumous) — Sports — Georgia

  •  

  • Shri Yumnam Jatra Singh (Posthumous) — Art — Manipur 
    (Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)
     
    •  

    First Published: Jan 25 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

