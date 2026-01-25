Republic Day: 33 Delhi Police officers, including 5 women, to be honoured

As many as 33 personnel of the Delhi Police, including five women, will be conferred prestigious police medals on the occasion of Republic Day, recognising their acts of gallantry, distinguished service and meritorious contribution.

The honours include 14 Medals for Gallantry, two President's Medals for Distinguished Service and 17 Medals for Meritorious Service, officials said.

Among the gallantry awardees is Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Singh Kushwah, who, along with SI Rajeev Kumar and SI Shibu, confronted a dreaded Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist near the Mayur Vihar in January 2024.

Despite coming under indiscriminate fire and sustaining a bullet impact on his protective vest, the team overpowered Javed Ahmad Mattu, a key figure in the killing of five security personnel in Kashmir, after a brief exchange, recovering a pistol, ammunition and a stolen car with fake number plates, they said.

Another officer, SI Udham Singh, has been honoured for bravery displayed during a November 2023 operation against sharpshooters linked to Canada-based terrorist and gangster Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla.

Facing direct gunfire, he and his team chased, engaged and apprehended two armed suspects, and averted a major crime.

Another gallantry medal has been awarded to Inspector Nishant Dahiya, Inspector Manjit (then SI) and SI Amit Bhati for a high-risk interception on Ring Road in October 2023, when two armed associates of Arsh Dalla opened fire and attempted to unpin a live hand grenade, they said.

The officers displayed courage, disarmed the accused and seized a live grenade and a firearm.

Inspector Manoj Kumar, SI Anshu Chaudhary and HC Aleem Ahmad have also been recognised for neutralising a wanted NIA-listed terrorist, Rizwan Ali, during an armed encounter near Tughlaqabad Biodiversity Park in August 2024, despite bullets striking their protective gear, they said.

Similarly, Inspector Krishan Kumar of the Anti-Gangs Squad earned the gallantry medal for leading an operation in January 2024 against a key arms supplier of the Kala Jathedi gang. Despite being hit on his bulletproof jacket, he led from the front, resulting in the recovery of multiple automatic and country-made pistols and ammunition.

The President's Medal for Distinguished Service has been awarded to retired SI Gainender Singh Rana and to woman SI Naval Kumari, they said.

Rana rendered over three decades of exemplary service, including key forensic contributions in major murder cases, training roles and public awareness campaigns.

Kumari on the other hand is noted for her pioneering work in women's safety, self-defence training and investigations during deputation with the CBI and Delhi Police women's units, they said.

The Medal for Meritorious Service recipients include senior officers and staff. Milind Mahadeo Dumbere, Joint Commissioner of Police, has been recognised for leadership across multiple states and key reforms in Delhi.

Additionally, ACP Krishan Kumar, ACP Vimal Chadha and ACP Nisha Dixit were honoured for administrative, financial, and technology-driven reforms, including digital policing platforms.

Other MSM awardees include Inspector Rampal Bidhuri, Inspector Suresh Kumar, Inspector Lakhan Lal Meena, Inspector Kuldeep Singh, woman SI Khiloni Devi, SI Vikram Singh, woman SI Kala Joshi, SI Rakesh Kumar Verma, SI Krishna Kumar G, ASI Rajbir Singh, ASI Rajesh Kumar Yadav, ASI Chanderjeet Yadav and ASI Satish Kumar, all cited for dedication, integrity and sustained contribution in various fields.